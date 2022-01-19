by MATTHEW DREWRY
An uncontrolled intersection is an intersection where there are no traffic controls such as signage or lights. Uncontrolled intersections are found all over the United States, but Winonans have a unique relationship with them and their common presence across the city, a presence that is gradually changing.
In recent years, Winona City Council has added stop signs and other traffic controls to individual intersections, while leaving other intersections uncontrolled. The issue has been a longstanding topic for the council, dating back to the tenure of Mayor Mark Peterson, who proposed a 2014 measure to add 140 stop signs. While that larger measure failed, the council continued to control individual intersections, adding 28 stop signs east of campus in 2017 and some others as citizens requested them.
Pam Eyden, a City Council member in her third term, shared her stance. “The last time this topic came up, the City Council decided it was too expensive to install all those stop signs,” Eyden said. “We’ve continued to do it piece by piece.” Eyden also voiced her approval of a larger action on the issue. Her ward features downtown and inner city residential areas. “I don’t think it’s such a good idea to take it piece by piece. It would be nice to take a comprehensive view of it,” Eyden said. “The 2007 comprehensive plan recommended yield signs not full stop signs.”
First-year City Council member Steve Young described the progress he’s seen on the issue. “We have made great strides in the past 10 years,’’ Young said. “I’ve lived in Winona for 27 years, and I’ve seen many uncontrolled intersections now become controlled.” Young continued, detailing the council’s approach behind traffic controls and its reliance on the engineering department. “There’s a method to our madness, so we’re not just randomly putting up stop signs. We’re trying to create consistent streets but there’s a downside to just putting up stop signs everywhere,” he said. A 2017 memo from the engineering department on the topic contended that drivers tend to increase speeds between stop signs.
Young noted his reliance on the data of the engineering department in guiding their decisions. Engineering staff evaluate intersections based on several criteria outlined in federal guidelines contained in The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD). Intersections are recommended for control based on a variety of factors. First, if an intersection sees more than five crashes in a three year period or three crashes in a one year period it is flagged for control. Further, if an intersection has more than 2,000 daily units of pedestrian, bike or vehicle traffic or obscured sight lines of approaching traffic within 140 feet of the center of the intersection, it is recommended for control.
These factors mean not every intersection needs to be controlled. Some of the downsides of unnecessary stop signs detailed by MUTCD and Young include wasted fuel, added noise and air pollution, increased speeds between intersections, and frustration and noncompliance with traffic control. The MUTCD also details drivers tend to not fully stop and may also ignore stop signs where there is rarely traffic at the intersection.
Young also cited the spatial layout of his southwesterly ward with its longer sight lines as less in need of traffic control. Though state law for uncontrolled intersections states motorists must yield to each other, informal practice among Winonans has been to yield to east-to-west drivers. Young cited this practice as a challenge for the temporary college students Winona welcomes during the school year, who may be less familiar with uncontrolled intersections and the layout of Winona’s streets.
Brian DeFrang, Winona public works director, has heard both sides of the uncontrolled intersection debate in his 17 year tenure, describing the answer as highly situational, and detailing a variety of tools used to calm traffic, including bump outs, or infrastructure like narrower streets. Where control is needed, he touted some values of stop signs for city purposes. “Stop signs are quick, cheap, easy and enforceable,” DeFrang said.
