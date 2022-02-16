Winona’s new storytelling festival

by CHRIS ROGERS
In 1971, Winonan Hwyel “Taff” Roberts, originally of Wales, was returning from a tour of duty in Singapore with the British Royal Air Force, flying through the night across the Middle East, when the captain called him up to join him in the cockpit. Across the desert below them, the black night was dotted with hundreds of small fires.
“For just miles across the desert that night, every couple miles, you’d see a light,” Roberts recalled. “I asked the captain, what am I looking at? … He said, ‘Those are all Bedouins. They’re huddled around the campfire telling stories.’”
It was a moment Roberts couldn’t forget. That and other experiences — storytelling gatherings on Welsh farms, tales shared at an Anishinaabe and Metis ceremony, stories swapped during an Inuit whale hunting celebration in the Canadian Arctic — inspired him. “I thought, ‘This is just what we should be doing as a culture,’” Roberts said.
Long before rock and roll, ballet, or even writing, there was storytelling. Stories are perhaps the most ancient and fundamental form of human expression, central to how we see the world and ourselves. But as other mediums have grown, oral storytelling has also become somewhat of a lost art. Winona’s newest festival — the Sandbar Storytelling Festival on Oct. 14-15 — aims to reconnect with those roots and highlight terrific storytellers from around the world.
“Your story is your identity,” Roberts said. “Even if you were one of twins, you might look similar, but your stories are different.”
The two-day festival at Saint Mary’s University will feature a quintet of headliners: Five-time West Virginia Liars Contest champion Bill Lepp, Colombian bilingual storyteller Carolina Quiroga-Stultz, Detroit bluesman and storyteller Rev. Robert Jones Sr., adapter of Hawaiian, Japanese, and Korean folk tales Alton Takiyama-Chung, and award-winning New York storyteller Regi Carpenter. Roberts said of Takiyama-Chung, “When he gets on stage, put your seatbelt on. I mean, he is amazing!” There will be food and music, workshops and storytelling contests with local college students, spooky stories, hilarious stories, and a bit of everything in between. The festival also plans to invite a few local businesses with intriguing back stories to share at the festival.
Sandbar Storytelling Festival will host famed Minneapolis, Minn., storyteller Kevin Kling for a June 25 fundraiser. The festival also plans to launch local storytelling circles for local citizens to work on their own stories. In future years, organizers plan to make open mics — similar to NPR’s “Moth Radio” — part of the festival, but said this first year, the emphasis is about teaching people about what storytelling is.
“Storytelling is a two-way street,” Roberts said. “To make it work, we have to tell our story and listen to other people tell their stories.”
“I think it’s something that really connects people. I think it’s universal,” Saint Mary’s University Professor Emeritus of Theatre Arts and Sandbar Storytelling Festival board member Gary Diomandes said of storytelling. “It goes back to the caveman. Stories were told to explain things to people. You learn about different cultures.”
For more information, see "Sandbar Storytelling Festival to launch in Winona" and visit sandbarstorytellingfestival.org.
