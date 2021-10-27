by CHRIS ROGERS
A symbolic resolution welcoming Afghan refugees was passed by the Winona City Council on a 4-3 vote last week. The council majority said the resolution was a meaningful and important sign of support. Dissenting City Council members Michelle Alexander, George Borzyskowski, and Aaron Repinski said it was repetitive of past policies, and Alexander and Repinski said they wanted the city to provide or coordinate material aid, not just a symbolic gesture. Council member Steve Young called the resolution “virtue signaling” but supported it and voiced an emotional recognition of the dangers Afghans faced to help keep U.S. service members safe.
Around a half hour east of Onalaska, Wis., the U.S. Army base Fort McCoy is currently home to nearly 13,000 Afghan refugees, including many people and families who worked with the U.S. military during the war in Afghanistan and fled Taliban reprisals after the U.S. withdrawal this summer. Various nonprofits are working to resettle around 500 people in Minnesota; the lead resettlement agency in Southeast Minnesota said it does not currently have plans to host Afghan refugees in the Winona area (see sidebar).
The resolution approved by the City Council states, “the city of Winona welcomes all who seek freedom and refuge from the oppressive Taliban regime and invites the local and regional community to volunteer with local faith based relief efforts and other organizations to help our new neighbors find affordable housing, employment, food and mentorship to help them transition into our community in their new home country.”
It’s not clear exactly what prompted the resolution. Alexander said former city manager Steve Sarvi had initially planned to propose it to the City Council in September, and that she suggested forwarding it to the Human Rights Commission (HRC) first. “I wanted to see if there was a way if we could provide support,” Alexander said, explaining that she wanted the HRC to coordinate an effort to provide material aid for the refugees.
That message did not get relayed to the HRC. Chair Jacob Grippen said city staff simply presented the resolution to the commission without asking the HRC to do more than vote on it, and the commission quickly passed it on to the City Council.
At last week’s City Council meeting, Alexander moved to reject the resolution welcoming Afghan refugees. Citing the City Council’s 2019 Welcoming Pledge, she said, “We’ve more than made that clear to the community and the state that we are willing to welcome refugees.” That 2019 pledge stated, “the city of Winona supports community efforts to build relationships, understanding and connections among diverse populations … [The city] commits to building a community where all are welcomed, respected, and valued.”
Instead, Alexander proposed asking city staff to meet with county, school district, and state officials to coordinate aid, saying those governments would be better positioned to help refugees. “All we’re doing now is sending another letter saying welcome, when we can’t actually help them,” she said. “We don’t have housing. We don’t have financial funding or resources, but other entities do. So I felt very strongly that this should be partnered with other organizations that can actually help us to do something other than just send a letter.”
“I think it’s also a very important letter,” City Council member Pam Eyden responded. “I think it’s important for the community to see that the City Council has adopted this resolution and is welcoming Afghan people to our community,” she added.
Young agreed. Recalling his son-in-law’s service in Afghanistan, he said, “I knew people who risked their necks, who risked their lives to save my son-in-law’s life, so I feel strongly that we need to take a stand and make that statement that we would welcome people to our community.”
“We already have a welcoming letter or resolution from 2019,” Borzyskowski said. “All this is doing is putting another layer of legislation on this that could make it probably harder for things to happen.”
In an interview, Alexander stated, “Obviously I don’t object to welcoming the refugees. I voted for [the Welcoming Pledge], but my point was, we can do better or we can do more.” She continued, “I’m hopeful that we’ll wind up with some new families … Hopefully those host families will be successful, and we can say thank you to some people who helped our troops and civilians in Afghanistan.”
Asked if he had any concerns about welcoming Afghan refugees, Borzyskowski said, “I voted for the Welcoming Pledge; I voted we’re a welcoming city. There’s no need to add this stuff to it.”
Repinski supported the proposal to work with other organizations on housing, employment, education and other resources. “Let’s come back to the table with something of merit more so than just come on in, because everybody already knows that,” he said. “I mean I’m the most welcoming person here probably, so that’s where I stand.”
This might be similar to the 2019 Welcoming Pledge, but City Council member Eileen Moeller said, “I think it’s valuable to make a statement as a community that we are willing to welcome this specific group of people, should they come here.” She said she supported Alexander’s proposal to coordinate resources, but wanted to pass the welcoming resolution, as well. Alexander’s motion tied coordinating resources to denying the welcoming resolution.
“While it seems like it’s doubling up on the welcoming statement … I do feel that it’s pertinent and that it’s timely,” Mayor Scott Sherman said. “We are saying to people who are literally an hour away from us here that you are welcome here.”
Young said he sympathized with concerns about repeating past welcoming statements. While saying he wanted to pass this resolution, he said, “I’m uncomfortable with the virtue signaling with these resolutions … I’m hoping that we don’t have recurrent resolutions coming here which I view as signaling our virtue.”
Eyden, Moeller, Sherman, and Young voted for the resolution. Alexander, Borzyskowski, and Repinski voted against it.
“It’s unfortunate that it wasn’t a unanimous vote, regardless of the reasons that were given,” Grippen said. He added, “Sometimes the only thing you can do is virtue signal until you have an idea of how to help or how to proceed.”
Asked if the city could still work toward coordinating the kind of aid she wanted, Alexander said, “I don’t think it’s going to go anywhere because they voted it down.” She continued, “I could always ask [Mayor Sherman], but I try to be respectful of the council because if they vote something down … I don’t want to keep hitting them with it.” She added that she and other citizens can do things to support organizations resettling refugees without any official city action.
