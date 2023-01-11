by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Voters will decide this spring whether to approve $94 million in facilities projects at Winona Area Public Schools that would raise taxes by $247 a year on a $200,000 home. The School Board decided last Thursday to pursue a facilities referendum that aims to remodel some classrooms, make additions to elementary schools, and add a new gym at the high school, among other projects. The referendum will take place on April 11.
The School Board’s decision followed over a year of conversations about how to address deferred maintenance needs. During that time, a task force of staff and community members met and the district, through an outside firm, surveyed community members.
Initially, the task force recommended an $86 million referendum that included remodeling elementary and high school classrooms, as well as building additions at Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) and Jefferson elementary schools and a new gym and locker rooms at Winona Senior High School (WSHS). It included addressing high priority deferred maintenance needs throughout the district, as well. The School Board voted last summer to move ahead with a referendum in April 2023, splitting it into two questions. Since then, with recent upticks in inflation, the referendum’s estimated costs increased. In December, the School Board asked that its architectural consultant Wold and construction management firm Kraus-Anderson bring forward a new, $112 million cost estimate for the originally proposed referendum, as well as options for scaling back the proposal. The School Board most recently chose to move ahead with one of those options in a spring referendum.
The new plan the School Board approved, called Option A, includes many parts of the originally proposed referendum. It includes remodeling classrooms at W-K, Jefferson and Goodview elementary schools, as well as building additions at Jefferson and W-K for new cafeterias and student services areas. It also includes remodeling classrooms, the industrial technology area and the music area at WSHS, in addition to building a new gym and locker rooms there. Some other locker rooms will also be remodeled at the high school. Some space will be remodeled for a special education program, as well. At the Winona Area Learning Center, (ALC), an area would be remodeled to create a space for fitness activities.
Option A also includes some deferred maintenance needs, such as replacing the gym floor and plumbing fixtures at Goodview, replacing the playground and providing an accessible path to Paul Giel Field at Jefferson and replacing gym doors and exterior stairs at W-K. All three elementary schools would have exterior windows replaced. At Winona Middle School (WMS), some deferred maintenance would be addressed, including replacing the roof and installing high efficiency water heaters. Deferred maintenance at WSHS would center on meeting accessibility requirements. At the ALC, it would include replacing lighting and providing another boiler. At Paul Giel Field, deferred maintenance would include remodeling restrooms and upgrading the bleachers.
Not included in Option A is a new gym with two courts at WSHS, as well as some deferred maintenance and auditorium upgrades there.
The ballot language for Option A is split into two parts, with the first question asking voters to approve $72.5 million in debt funding to address classroom remodeling, building additions and addressing deferred maintenance and a second question asking for $21.74 million to build a gym and locker rooms at WSHS, as well as remodel other locker rooms, remodel the music area and remodel other classrooms there.
One option the School Board did not move forward with, Option B, had an estimated cost of $114.83 million, the most expensive. It included the projects in Option A as well as more deferred needs at WSHS, a new gym at WSHS with a second court and replacement of auditorium seats, lights and sound system at the high school.
Option C, the other option the School Board did not choose, was the least expensive option at $62.07 million. It included the same projects as Option A at the elementary schools, while it did not include any projects at WMS, included only remodeling the industrial tech area at WSHS and addressing accessibility requirements there, and did not include any projects at the ALC or Paul Giel Field.
The costs increased slightly since estimates in December, Superintendent Annette Freiheit said, to accurately reflect debt estimates by Ehlers, the district’s tax consultant.
School Board members voted unanimously for Option A, with School Board member Karl Sonneman expressing some hesitance, however, and initially seeking to abstain from the vote. He also expressed that he felt the district would need more time to garner support for the referendum and April might be too soon to hold it.
“My concern continues to be that Option A is still a rich option, and Option B is even richer, and Option C — I don’t think there’s any way of describing it as an economical option — but there are typical reasons and sound education reasons why it makes a good step that we should take. I continue to support Option C for that reason, as in terms of the economy of it versus Option A,” Sonneman said. He added, “I believe we can convince people to approve C. I’m not sure we can convince them to approve A.”
School Board member Michael Hanratty said he felt he wasn’t sure Option C was more likely to pass than Option A. “And the reason why I believe that is just the small scope of work,” he said. “When it comes to the high school and the ALC, there’s a large population of our community that backs our sport and activities. And I think that could really bring them out to the voting booths to support the schools.” He continued that the pandemic highlighted the importance of school, and he felt the referendum was a good opportunity to ensure students and staff are in updated buildings, so he felt he could sell Option A.
“I prefer this option, because … the scope is big,” School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said. “It addresses all our needs, pre-Kk through four through middle school and high school, ALC and Paul Giel Field.” She added, “There’s so many things with Option A, question 1 and 2, that would really move us in a direction of meeting the needs of our students and our staff. We as a board decided we were a six-building school [district], and this addresses all our buildings.”
During the public comment period, community member Allen Hillery, who served on the task force, expressed concerns about the interest that would be paid. The average interest rate would be 5.5 percent, according to Ehlers.
Freiheit said further cost estimates for the proposed additions and classroom remodelings may arrive soon.
The estimated tax impact of the referendum, according to Ehlers, would be in 2024 an $98 in taxes for an $100,00 home, $172 for a $150,000 home, $247 for a $200,000 home. According to Ehlers, in years after 2024, the overall amount community members would be taxed would not be increased, but a larger share of those taxes would go toward the referendum
