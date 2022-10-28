by ALEXANDRA RETTER
There are four seats open on the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board this November. Candidates recently took part in a forum and described their views on subjects, including school safety and protections for LGBTQ students, with some noting they would want to revisit having a police officer stationed at schools.
There are two open at-large seats. Maurella Cunningham, Nancy Denzer, Torry Moore and Karl Sonneman are on the ballot. Moore previously announced he does not wish to be elected.
The District One seat is also open. Ted Hazelton and Pete Watkins are running for this position.
Michael Hanratty is running unopposed for the District Two seat, as well.
At-large candidates
Cunningham moved to Winona four years ago.She is now the superintendent of Western Regional Adolescent Services in La Crosse, Wis. Her grandfather ran The Hurryback. She said people felt valued and important there and fondly remember it today, 30 years after it closed. “That’s what I would like to see with Winona Area Public Schools — 30 years from now; I want people to think about it being a place where they felt valued, included, and supported,” she said.
Denzer highlighted her 34 years in education as a counselor and principal. She is a graduate of WAPS and WSU, and her children also attended the district’s schools. Her goals include keeping tabs on budgetary issues, following the district’s strategic plan, and continuing to foster connections with staff members and community members. “My priorities have been and continue to be serving the students, staff, and the community in a way that enhances our public schools,” she said. Denzer currently serves as School Board chair.
Sonneman graduated from WAPS and has practiced law in Winona for the last 32 years. His children also are graduates of the district. “I am running, because I believe that the district is in a better position today than it was four years ago when I joined the School Board,” he said. “I want to sustain that improvement.” Sonneman currently sits on the board.
Sonneman said his top priority for 2023 was for the district to continue to recover from the pandemic. Cunningham said she would like to support students, families, and teachers. Denzer said her priority is the physical and emotional safety of staff and students.
On the topic of increasing school safety, several candidates expressed their opinions on the School Board voting unanimously in 2020 to end WAPS’ contract with the Winona Police Department for a school resource officer (SRO) stationed mainly at Winona Senior High School. The decision followed a Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigation of alleged instances of racial discrimination, including students being followed home. There are now safety positions at the middle and high school level and safety-related behavioral positions at the elementary level. A few candidates suggested they want to revisit the decision.
Denzer said, “And I wouldn’t be opposed to addressing having security officers. I think we have to be open-minded and readdress things, if they come up in the future.”
In contrast, Sonneman said he did not agree with the idea of there being no safety positions currently at the schools, as there are several safety positions in the district.“One person cannot be everywhere all, at all times,” he said. “And I believe that we are better situated today to address issues by having multiple persons in the buildings.” He added that the district continues to speak with local law enforcement agencies about ensuring school safety.
Cunningham and Denzer said it is helpful to engage with students. Cunningham said she felt issues arose in the past few years, because some students did not feel connected with other students and staff. “Making sure that kids feel connected and feel a sense of belonging and feel valued can help to stem the violence we’ve seen in recent years,” she said. Denzer said she feels the district’s safety personnel are doing well with building connections with students. Cunningham said she would want to implement restorative practices, as well, that aim to repair harmed connections. Denzer also mentioned secure entrances the district has put in place at schools.
To protect LGBTQ students, Cunningham said she would draw from resources available through the state education department and universities. “And as teachers and educators and School Board members, we have to be advocates for all the students we serve,” she said.
Denzer said the district is working to keep staff up-to-date on ways to help students. She said she would also want to publicly support all groups of students. “It’s important to me as a School Board member that I’m informed, but I’m also supportive and an advocate for every single group of persons that are in our buildings, and that we listen to our students, because they’re telling us what they need,” she said.
Sonneman said, “And we need to recognize that if there is bullying, there is discrimination, that is simply not acceptable. We need to move based upon the fact that these children are part of us.”
District One candidates
Hazelton said he has lived in the area his entire life. He graduated from Winona Senior High School, and his children have attended the district’s schools. One is currently a student.Previously, he served on the School Board from 2007 through 2010. He said he felt the board was not “cohesive” at that time. “Since then, it’s calmed down, and the School Board is doing a lot better,” he said. “I would like to join the School Board and continue this and improve our public schools.”
Watkins and his family moved to Winona in 2011. His children have attended WAPS, and one is a student now. At Winona State University (WSU), he is the athletic communications director. “I believe our teachers need the tools to teach, I believe that our students deserve the freedom to learn, and I believe that our families, our community, and our taxpayers deserve a transparent and pragmatic school district,” he said.
Hazelton said he would want to improve community members’ trust in the district, as well as WAPS’ “accountability, credibility, and transparency.”
Watkins said he would want to learn more about the district’s upcoming facilities referendum from WAPS’ perspective.
On the school resource officer, Watkins said, “When the school district made the choice to remove the safety officers from the high school, I had two kids in the school at the time, and I didn’t support that decision. I understand very much that there was friction between groups of students and the individuals in that role. That needs to be dealt with at a personnel level. You need to change the way people work. You don’t just remove the safety mechanism just to remove it.” He continued, “And so that is something that as a board, to me as a school board member, I hope we revisit it as a board come this January.”
Similarly, Hazelton said, “I think that was a mistake to end the relation[ship] we had with the officer in the school. I would like to see that reinstated, if elected.”
Regarding school safety, Hazelton mentioned secure school entrances implemented by the district.
To protect LGBTQ students, Watkins said, “So I think understanding we have to value all learners at Winona Area Public Schools, and as has already been mentioned, staff training is a huge part of that. And making sure that we have the resources to help our teachers, our staff …”
Hazelton said, “We also need to be more cognizant of what the needs and concerns are out there. As a School Board member, I would want to listen to what parents and the kids in our district have to say on this topic. I’m not an expert in this area. Nor do I profess to be. But at the same time, I don’t believe that we need to have kids being ostracized and picked on and bullied because of who they are.”
District Two candidate
Hanratty’s children go to the district’s schools, and his spouse is a teacher at WAPS. He is program director for adult advocacy at Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota. “Four years ago, I ran for the seat with the hope of bringing a new voice to the School Board — a new voice to advocate for diversity and equity, a new voice to push for sound financial stewardship, and a new voice for staff and student needs,” he said. “I believe the board has done good work in that area, and I’m proud of my voting record and the work I’ve done on the School Board.” Hanratty is a current School Board member.
Hanratty said his priority is educational equity.
On the school resource officer, Hanratty said, “I would not support the reinstatement of police officers in our schools. I believe that taking that approach is using a sledgehammer instead of a scalpel.” He also noted the secure school entrances the district put in place and said he felt a system to reinforce positive student behavior in place at the elementary schools and middle school was beneficial.
Regarding protections for LGBTQ students, Hanratty noted that he was part of the district’s Board Operations Committee directing WAPS’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to draft a diversity and equity policy.
