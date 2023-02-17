by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Next year’s school calendar at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) adds a few days off — the day before Thanksgiving and the day after New Year’s.
The calendar also includes time off for spring break and for winter break. The School Board approved the calendar at its February 16 meeting.
Earlier this month, Director Learning and Teaching Kristie O’Brien presented to the School Board two calendar options. A committee developed the options. The first option included an additional day off on the Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving. The second option included two extra days off: the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the day after New Year’s Day. According to a survey of staff members and families, O’Brien said, the majority preferred the second option.
Both options included spring break, O’Brien said, as past surveys have shown a preference among staff members and families for it.
Initially, the committee did not decide whether to add additional built-in snow days, O’Brien said. School staff said even if built-in snow days are not used, the end of the school year could not be moved up.
A few students said they did not want the school year to extend too far into June by making up snow days during that month. Junior Student School Board Representative Adele Jacobsen said going to school on extra days in June is not helpful or productive. With regard to discussion of making up snow days this school year, Senior Student School Board Representative Ruby Hetzel asked why there were not more days built in the calendar in May to account for weather closures, as she feels attending school later in June is not productive.
The School Board already had to extend this school year by an extra day due to having more snow days than expected. There are certain requirements districts must meet regarding the number of days students attend school, and, in some cases, the number of minutes of instruction students receive. The School Board at its February 16 meeting voted to make up one snow day missed already this year at the end of this school year and have the option of making up another one, if school is closed due to weather again this year.
School Board member Karl Sonneman said he would favor considering whether to hold virtual classes rather than cancel school on days with inclement weather.
Following this discussion of addressing weather closures, School Board Chair Nancy Denzer asked that the committee consider placing built-in snow days earlier in the calendar next year.
At the School Board meeting on February 16, O’Brien said the committee reconsidered adding another day for making up weather closures before the end of this school year but came to the consensus that it would like to move forward with the calendar the School Board ultimately approved.
Sonneman said he encouraged the committee to start having a longer-term discussion about the calendar, taking into account staff, family and student needs. “My impression of the school year calendar is that … it has evolved to where we are over a long term, 25 years, 50 years, even, maybe longer, and that’s one reason I don’t think it can be solved quickly,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.