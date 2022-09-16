by ALEXANDRA RETTER
After the state last month identified some Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) buildings for extra support because of low test scores and graduation rates, a few School Board members asked at their September 1 meeting about the importance of the support and next steps.
The state identified the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC) for support because its graduation rate was below 67 percent, Superintendent Annette Freiheit said at the School Board’s September 1 meeting. The state also identified Winona Senior High School (WSHS) for support because it refers students to the ALC, she said.
Additionally, the state identified Jefferson Elementary School for support because based on the three most recent years of state test scores, students in special education were not meeting thresholds in math and reading, Freiheit said at the School Board’s September 1 meeting. The state also considered attendance at the school, Freiheit said. There are three levels the state uses to identify schools. In the first level, the state considers schools’ scores in math and reading on state tests, as well as the progress of students in English Learner (EL) programming toward English proficiency. If a threshold isn’t met, the state then considers schools’ progress on math and reading scores from one year to the next at the elementary and middle school levels and graduation rates at the high school level. If a threshold isn’t met, the state finally considers schools’ attendance. If a threshold isn’t met, the state identifies the school for support.
At the end of this month, Freiheit will take part in a meeting about the accountability system, the district’s requirements moving forward and some support the district will receive from the state.
“We want to make sure we’re not creating something different than what we’re doing, because we really believe what we’re doing is the right thing,” Denzer said in an interview. “And we just need to … continue to make improvements every single day.”
Jefferson will receive targeted support from the state. This support includes professional development and networking through a state Regional Center of Excellence. Most support comes from the district, however.
The ALC will receive comprehensive support, which is “ongoing onsite technical assistance from the Regional Centers of Excellence (RCE), coordinated with the school’s district,” according to the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). More details about the support the district will receive are coming later this month, according to WAPS.
“I look at it as it’s an opportunity to learn more and to make improvements for our students,” Freiheit said in an interview. “The message we got from the state was really something that we have been aware of,” Denzer said in an interview. She continued, “And what I really want to focus on, from my perspective, is that we made some pretty considerable growth with our ALC graduation rates, and we know we need to keep working on that to reach a higher percentage of our students that are graduating from the ALC.” The ALC’s graduation rate was 34.4 percent in 2021, up from 18 percent in 2019 and 17.9 percent in 2020.
MDE uses standardized tests to gauge schools’ performance. Some WAPS leaders have been critical of the tests. School Board member Jim Schul asked at the board’s September 1 meeting whether data from an internal assessment matched the state’s finding. “I’m just curious how much of a concern is this, or is this just one assessment’s reading of a situation,” he said. “I would be interested in a comparative.” He asked Freiheit to analyze the matter in the future.
There is value in considering in-class assessments for state accountability, Freiheit and Denzer said in interviews. Denzer said in an interview that she would support the state considering data outside of state test scores, such as in-class assessments, in the accountability system. “I’d love that to be looked at,” she said. She added, however, that the same system has been in place for a long time, and the state reconsidering it may not be in the near future.
Freiheit said in an interview that she would support the state using other data from in-class assessments for accountability. She noted, though, that she acknowledged the state has reporting requirements with the federal government that would be difficult to meet using such assessments. She said districts across the state would most likely need to have similar curriculum, if the state used in-class assessments, and that could take away from local decisions about instruction.
Freiheit and Denzer said in interviews that state tests have a use. They allow districts to more broadly consider how to improve their curriculum, they said.
Denzer said districts can use state tests to measure schools as systems, as opposed to gauging individual student needs. “The MCAs are for systems analysis, and that’s the message the state has been focused on for a long time,” Denzer said in an interview. She continued, “It’s a snapshot, and it gives us some data — that I think probably we always need to look at data — but our focus is really on doing more in-time, current assessments that drive what’s best for our students.”
“The unfortunate side is that they’re a one-time assessment … So it does provide systems information. It is not designed to give information about individual students,” Freiheit said in an interview. As schools receive preliminary results late in the school year, she said, it does not give teachers a chance to change their instruction that year. “And that’s why our classroom assessments are so critical,” she said, adding that those assessments give teachers timely information to use to adjust instruction. When schools receive the final results data in August, she said, they can then use them to look more broadly at systems of instruction.
WAPS teachers for kindergarten through eighth grade already use an in-class assessment for reading and math that allows them to track students’ growth from fall to winter, winter to spring and fall to spring, Freiheit said in an interview.
School Board member Karl Sonneman suggested using federal COVID relief funding for improving math education. Freiheit said the district could, and it would be a matter of determining what action would be effective.
