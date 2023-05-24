by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board on Tuesday named four individuals it will interview this Thursday for the district’s superintendent position.
The School Board will interview Angi McAndrews, a principal at Rochester Public Schools; Kent Mutchler, superintendent at Geneva Community School District in Geneva, Ill.; Craig Gerlach, interim superintendent at the School District of Mishicot; and Bradley Berzinski, a principal at St. Charles High School and former Winona Middle School and Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School principal. There was a pool of eight applicants for the position, according to the district.
The interviews will take place on Thursday, May 25, starting at 3:15 p.m. The School Board will then decide which candidates to include in the second round of interviews on Wednesday, May 31.
Survey: What citizens hope for in new leader
The district announced earlier this year that the current superintendent, Annette Freiheit, will step down at the end of this school year. The School Board then agreed to contract with the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) to search for WAPS’ next superintendent. Last week, MSBA shared the results of a survey of families, staff members and community members on the skills they would like the next superintendent to bring to the district.
Of the 297 survey respondents, about 42% were parents or guardians, about 34% were staff members and about 19% were community members. Additionally, about 1.4% of respondents were students, about 1.4% were business owners or in agriculture and about 2% said they were “other.”
When families were asked to identify the top six areas of expertise they want the next superintendent to have, they listed budget and finance; collaborative leadership; curriculum development and evaluation; school reform such as strategic planning; diversity, equity and inclusion; and personnel management. Staff members similarly also identified collaborative leadership, budget and finance, school reform and personnel management, while adding the areas of declining or increasing enrollment and public relations. Community members echoed many of those priorities while also saying cultural competence, or familiarity with different cultures, was a key skill.
Families, staff members and community members agreed that the superintendent should be honest and ethical in working with the School Board, staff members and the community. These groups also all said they want the next superintendent to develop trust and work collaboratively with a diverse group of individuals. Families and staff members identified being a “people person” as a key skill, in addition to developing and directing an effective leadership team. Moreover, families and staff members said the superintendent being visible and accessible was important. For families and community members, effectively mediating and accommodating different perspectives was a top skill. Staff members said they want the next superintendent to delegate authority but maintain accountability, as well. Community members also identified key skills as having “knowledge and experience with special education needs and /or a diverse student body,” and having “knowledge and experience with equity leadership challenges and opportunities.”
An average of about 220 of the respondents also answered a few open-ended questions in the survey. When respondents were asked about what good things are happening at WAPS now, MSBA staff said one theme was the feeling that the district has effective staff members. Several of the responses were, “We have some really amazing people doing everything in their power to create a safe, welcoming and inspirational learning environment” and “The staff that I know love to help kids and are trying very hard to balance work and family.” Another theme was that there are a variety of academic and extracurricular programs, with some citing the Rios Spanish Immersion Program and a set of learning and teaching strategies called Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID). A final theme was some respondents feeling students are making academic progress, with some increased graduation rates being cited, for example. “Students are learning and wanting challenges — pushing the district to be better,” one response said.
In contrast, the challenges some respondents identified were declining enrollment and the district’s financial outlook, the district’s facilities becoming older, and the district struggling to recruit and retain qualified staff. Several responses included, “Decline in enrollment because people are literally exhausted with dealing with the same issues that are constantly being discussed over and over for years” and “the building situation with failed referendums and deferred maintenance needs to be solved ASAP.”
Lastly, some respondents shared their perspectives on what the next superintendent should know about the history of WAPS and the community to be successful, and the themes of their responses were wanting to restore broken trust between the district and community, as well as wanting the next superintend to communicate and lead well while understanding the area’s demographics. A few responses were “Mistrust runs deep. Long history of poor decision-making with facility management and budget issues” and “need to restore public trust.”
In addition to considering the survey results, the School Board also voted to have representatives from the district’s unions, leadership and WAPS Foundation attend some of the upcoming interviews to provide feedback on the strengths and weaknesses of the candidates.
