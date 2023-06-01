From: Winona Area Public Schools
The Winona Area Public Schools Board on Wednesday unanimously voted to select Brad Berzinski as the district’s next superintendent.
“The board is thrilled to have Brad begin as a superintendent in WAPS,” School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said. “He did an exceptional job in both the first and second interviews. He is well prepared to help move our district forward.”
Berzinski attended Winona Area Public Schools and is a Winona Senior High School graduate. He previously served as an athletic director, principal and teacher in the district. He is currently the principal of St. Charles High School.
The School Board will enter into contract negotiations with Berzinski later this week. The contract is expected to be approved by the School Board at its regular meeting on Thursday, June 8.
The pending start date for Berzinski will be July 1, 2023.
