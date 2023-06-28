by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board last week approved a budget for the coming school year that reduces overall spending by $1.5 million, including some reductions in the number of classes.
Overall revenues are budgeted at about $37.8 million, down from about $38.6 million this year, while overall expenses are projected to decrease from about $39.3 million this year to about $37.8 million in 2024.
One cut the district made was to lower the salary increase assumption for teachers and administrators from 3% to 2%. Contracts the district and unions previously settled include salary increases in the 3 to 4% range.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said in an interview that the decrease took into account enrollment and staffing. With enrollment decline, there were some staffing and class reductions for next year. “And in order to bring staff back, we have to look at other ways we can shore up the budget, and that amount of money reallocated for salary increases was a place we felt we could look …” she said. The district is just starting negotiations with unions needing an updated contract, including the teachers’ union, the Winona Education Association.
Denzer said she did not know whether the district would ultimately need to spend more than the budgeted 2% increase, as the negotiations process is just beginning. “We have to consider that the board will meet in a closed session … and just talk about strategizing,” she said.
If the district ultimately did agree to contracts with an increase greater than 2%, it may need to spend some of its reserves, or fund balance. The district has a policy of aiming to have reserves equal to 8-10% of its annual expenses. A few School Board members have previously said that a healthy fund balance is important for negotiations. This is likely a reference to a desire to have money in the bank to afford higher than budgeted wage increases.
However, in next year’s budget, the projected fund balance is just over the lowest point of the range, at 8.05%, meaning that the board may not have extra money for higher raises while meeting its fund balance goal. “We have a range for our fund balance, so I’m mindful of our fund balance goal,” Denzer said. “Ultimately, the full board would have to decide on that.”
The budget includes spending about $907,000 in federal COVID relief, or ESSER, funding. Finance Director Sarah Slaby said in an interview that this includes about $25,000 for family engagement activities, about $104,000 for a science specialist position, about $107,000 for a position coordinating the district’s Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, about $86,000 for a position coordinating some special education services, about $163,000 for student success coaches, about $209,000 for teachers, about $12,000 for career and technical education equipment, about $25,000 for the district’s work with the University of Minnesota to implement Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS), and about $28,000 for a special education program that helps with developing and monitoring goals for students.
The district will not put ESSER funding toward a social and emotional learning screening tool next year Slaby said, or the district’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support (PBIS) program. A counseling position previously funded in part with ESSER dollars will continue with a different funding source, she said. In general, WAPS is putting less ESSER funding toward classroom sections, she said.
With the total amount of ESSER funding available next year falling, the district is having to cover more costs from its general fund versus with ESSER funding, Slaby said. “So when these dollars are gone, those are all costs that we will need to absorb into the budget,” she said. “That funding will be gone; [that is] part of why we’re dealing with the shortfall this year.” That challenge will continue next year, when the remaining ESSER funding runs out.
Denzer said the district would need to review positions funded by ESSER to determine whether WAPS could continue to have those positions. “That’s a big discussion down the road,” she said.
Slaby said she projects about $500,000 in ESSER funding will be available going into the 2023-2024 school year specifically to be used during the summer or outside the school day. The district plans to put that funding toward Miller Mentoring, for instance, she said, and credit recovery courses.
Another long-running factor in WAPS’ budget challenges is declining enrollment. The district experienced some further enrollment decrease this year, going from 2,424 students in September to 2,361 students at the beginning of this month. Additional per-student funding from the state this year helped the district balance its budget for next year. If enrollment decline continues, the district may have less revenue to operate with in future years. “We’ve been, this year, pretty stable on our enrollment, and we keep working on the marketing, encouraging people to choose WAPS as their home for education,” Denzer said. “And we’re going to continue to do that, and do more of it.”
When asked about whether the district is on a financially stable path or if it needs to make other budgeting changes, Denzer said the district keeps the budget in mind continually. This includes when the district considers whether it should continue positions when there are openings, she said. “We’re very mindful of spending dollars,” she said. “I’m satisfied with where we landed this year.”
