by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board agreed to allow the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee to meet over the summer as it helps plan public input on a new equity policy.
Late last month, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board member and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee Chair Stephanie Smith said she and School Board Chair Nancy Denzer decided that DEI would not meet this summer, amid the committee’s work to plan public input opportunities on a draft equity policy. After School Board member and DEI member Pete Watkins and several citizen committee members advocated for meeting over the summer, Smith indicated that whether DEI could meet over the summer was a School Board decision. She said she would bring potential summer meetings to the board for consideration. The board had previously approved a schedule for DEI that did not include summer meetings.
At DEI’s May meeting, Superintendent Annette Freiheit said one factor considered for not having DEI meet over the summer was the upcoming superintendent transition as a new superintendent joins the district in July. Watkins said the district was not stopping other work during the superintendent transition, so he did not feel it should pause DEI’s efforts. He added that the new superintendent would benefit from coming into an engaged committee. DEI member Marci Hitz said she agreed that she wanted the new superintendent to understand how important DEI’s work is.
The School Board voted unanimously at its June 8 meeting for DEI to meet on June 27, July 25 and August 22. At that School Board meeting, community member Maurella Cunningham voiced her support for the summer meetings in a public comment before the vote was taken, saying there was a great deal of work to accomplish. School Board member Michael Hanratty said in an interview that he voted to support the committee’s wishes. “... I felt like there really was no reason not to support the three summer meetings,” he said.
In addition, Denzer announced changes to DEI membership for the School Board members who sit on the committee. Currently, Smith chairs the committee, and the other School Board members on DEI are Watkins and School Board member Karl Sonneman. Denzer said that beginning this September, Sonneman will no longer be on DEI, and Smith will not be the chair. Rather, Hanratty will join the committee as its chair. Typically, the School Board sets the assignments for which committees its members serve on at the start of the calendar year.
