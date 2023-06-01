by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Earlier this spring, the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC) voted for the second year in a row that Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) was not meeting the needs of Native students. In a response this spring, the School Board strongly rebutted AIPAC’s concerns. The response focused on the work of a district liaison who has been collaborating with AIPAC and said community members on the committee need to make the group welcoming.
Last school year, AIPAC voted that the district was not meeting the needs of Native students, as part of an annual vote for the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) that AIPACs throughout the state complete. In the required written explanation of the vote, called a nonconcurrence vote, AIPAC members raised concerns that there was not a position to support Native students, the committee receiving limited data on Native students, and teachers not receiving sufficient professional development about Native culture.
In the required written response, the district said it would provide at least one professional development training that was required each year related to Native culture, work on providing additional data and have a staff member, and a student success coach, work with AIPAC.
AIPAC voted again this year that the district was not meeting Native students’ needs and raised some of the same concerns as it had last school year. AIPAC wanted to see a full-time cultural liaison position dedicated to working with Indigenous students. In response, the School Board said it disagreed with AIPAC’s criticism of the district for not providing a position solely dedicated to Native students, citing the work of a success coach with students and families and highlighting two professional development opportunities related to Native culture for teachers.
WAPS said one of AIPAC's complaints — that the district backtracked on an offer to give an AIPAC member a seat on the district's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee (DEI) — was incorrect, saying a lone School Board member simply said it would be nice, but that there is a process for applying for DEI. "This statement has been made a number of times and is unfounded and simply not accurate," WAPS officials wrote.
“It feels like [School Board members] just kind of give enough information to make it so that … they kind of cover their bases,” AIPAC Co-Chair Angela Boozhoo said. “But it doesn’t feel like it looks at forward progression, like moving into the future, like working together. Because we’re not supposed to be working separately; we’re supposed to be working together.”
Regarding the success coach position, Boozhoo noted that some community members have called for cultural liaisons who are people of color to work with families and students of color, and the district instead created student success coach positions with a role of supporting a broader range of families and students. “And I understand the reasoning behind it,” Boozhoo said. “But it also, to me, is like a Bandaid … You’re making progress, yes, but you need to have somebody that the students can actually see themselves in. And that’s going to create a more comfortable environment for them to reach out.”
Federal COVID relief funding has covered the student success coach positions, and the district has not yet determined whether they will be funded next year. When asked how AIPAC may continue the work the liaison has completed, if the position is not funded next year, School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said earlier this month, “... We’re not addressing that at this point. It’s not in or out. It’s part of our system right now.” School Board member Tina Lehnertz said the committee would need to cross that bridge when it comes. “I will do my best to try to keep that position, but I’m only one person on the board,” she said.
In response to AIPAC’s wishes to see the district reach out to Native parents about joining AIPAC, WAPS officials raised concerns about AIPAC members’ behavior at meetings. In their response, district officials wrote, “The most recent committee meetings have had members who continue to criticize the work that is being done, are disrespectful to those in attendance and argumentative when reminded of the agenda and tasks that are necessary to talk about and [complete] making it difficult to continue making improvements in this very important work that the district is committed to doing. The district staff representatives on AIPAC are concerned that it is incumbent on the community members to also commit to creating a safe and welcoming environment for new members to participate in a meaningful and productive way.”
This echoes conversations during meetings of the district’s previous diversity committee, DEC, which the School Board dissolved in 2021. Some members of color on DEC said the committee did not have a welcoming environment, and they would not want to invite fellow people of color to join, while also expressing concerns about feeling the district was not following through on their ideas. Some district representatives on the committee said they were concerned about not making it through agendas for meetings while talking about topics such as committee dynamics.
When asked about what behavior she was concerned with, Lehnertz said, “I’m not going to say a lot about it, because I don’t want to throw anybody under the bus, but … some people, they are passionate about what they believe in, and it’s not always possible for the district to meet some of the asks all the time. So, being passionate about it … they don’t always understand why it is that way. I think everybody's passionate about the work being done. Everybody has their own opinions, and there are certain things the district has to follow.” She said she has tried speaking individually or in small groups with committee members about those concerns.
Boozhoo said no one from the district spoke to her about those concerns. “Each person has their own opinions and has their own concerns that they bring with them when they come to that table,” she said. “And there are a few people that are extremely passionate and really want to see the district take some major steps and be accountable.”
When asked what behavior she believes crosses a line, Lehnertz said that when a committee cannot agree to disagree and keep moving forward to complete work, she feels the committee should pause and start again at another time. “It’s OK to disagree; it really is … But to only have one side of it and not hear the other side and not be willing to hear the other side of it, sometimes can stop the good work being done.”
The district did not share the response with AIPAC before it went to the School Board, Lehnertz said. Boozhoo said she did not get a copy of the response from the district. Boozhoo said the response was also not on the agenda for AIPAC’s meeting this month. She said that community members on AIPAC asked for it to be put on a future agenda, but the committee will not meet this summer – though it has in past years. AIPAC members also asked to be on a future School Board agenda to discuss the reasoning behind the board’s response and how they could move forward together more collaboratively, she said.
Lehnertz said she has been to about three AIPAC meetings, and collaborated with “a couple board members” to write the response with input from administration.
Looking to the future, there are some learning opportunities for students before the end of this school year in the area of Native culture, O’Brien said, such as Native food and games, and there was recently a night for families to learn about resources available to them. AIPAC will also recognize Native American students who graduate this year, she said.
There are still some concerns that remain, however, Boozhoo said. “And there are some things that the district is doing, but it just seems sometimes there is that wall the AIPAC comes against, and that is frustrating, I think,” Boozhoo said, noting that when the committee asks for data on Native students or to contact Native families, the district says it cannot share that information because of data privacy issues. She added that she hopes the committee’s work goes smoothly next year, and it seems it may be headed that way and that the district is trying. There are some new actions, such as having students visit Winona State University, that AIPAC wants to continue, she said.
“I’m very excited [about] the direction this committee is moving,” Lehnertz said. She added that the liaison and O’Brien are “very passionate about it, and they’ve moved that committee forward in a great way.”
Lehnertz said her goal for AIPAC is to continue reaching out to families to help students have success with their education.
Boozhoo said she and her husband are planning to step down as co-chairs this year, though they may not ultimately leave the committee if there are not enough families who participate in it.
