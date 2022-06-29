by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) will not move forward with new benchmarks for defining when students are ready for college, careers and life. In a split vote at their June 16 meeting, School Board members voted to not pursue the proposed new metrics, called Redefining Ready.
WAPS administrators proposed the new benchmarks. Under Redefining Ready, which was developed by a national superintendents’ association, districts track students’ progress in areas including their grades, participation in advanced classes and extracurricular activities and attendance to determine whether schools are preparing students for college, career and life. A goal of the new metrics is shifting focus away from standardized tests as the only way to determine student success. Schools can also publicize the data they track to their communities to show students’ progress with a “report card.”
School Board members Jim Schul, Steve Schild and Stephanie Smith, as well as School Board Chair Nancy Denzer, voted no on implementing Redefining Ready. The vote came after some School Board members previously expressed concerns that the initiative duplicated other work district staff already do. At another School Board meeting in late spring, some School Board members said they thought administrators could bring forward an improved proposal.
Schul reiterated at the board’s June 16 meeting that he felt Redefining Ready replicated work WAPS already does. He added that he felt it focused too much on standardized tests. “I, quite frankly, do not even understand why we’re even considering it,” he said. Students are not required to score well on standardized tests to be considered college ready in Redefining Ready; rather, ACT scores are one way students can qualify as college ready, while taking advanced classes or earning an A, B or C in Algebra II are other ways
At past meetings, some School Board members argued Redefining Ready would duplicate another program WAPS already uses, AVID. AVID primarily focuses on strategies and skills to help students learn, while Redefining Ready is aimed at measuring learning. Redefining Ready focuses on measuring how well students are preparing students for the opportunities schools offer for students to prepare themselves for college and careers, Freiheit said, while AVID is a learning and teaching tool for day-to-day education in the classroom that builds students’ skills for being ready for college and career. Those skills include writing, reading, inquiry and organization skills, she continued.
Conversely, School Board member Karl Sonneman — who voted in favor of Redefining Ready — pointed out that he understood one goal of the proposal was to share information about student progress with the community.
For Denzer, taking something off Freiheit’s plate as WAPS hires new administrators was important. “I really believe it is extremely important that we free you from a lot of other things so that you’re dedicated to that,” Denzer said. Freiheit had initially presented the Redefining Ready proposal to the board.
In contrast, School Board member Michael Hanratty said he felt the career readiness criteria were valuable, and overall, Redefining Ready was beneficial for marketing.
While WAPS is not going ahead with the new definition, Freiheit said in an interview that some data regarding college and career readiness that the district tracks now comes from high school students completing post-secondary plans. WAPS also keeps tabs on the advanced classes high school students take and ACT scores, she said.
