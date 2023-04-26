by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board voted to hire the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) as its firm to search for a new superintendent. The district recently announced the resignation and retirement of Superintendent Annette Freiheit. Next week, the board will have an initial meeting with MSBA to start the search process, which it is aiming to complete before Freiheit leaves at the end of the school year.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said at the board’s April 20 meeting that she asked Human Resources Director Emily Solheid to request proposals from firms, as the district does have limited time to find a new superintendent before Freiheit’s last day at the end of June. “We are on a crunch,” Denzer said. Solheid explained that the district received three proposals for a more scaled back approach, as well as a more intensive approach. The cost estimates ranged from $8,500 to $12,500 for the more scaled back option and $13,800 to $14,500 for the more intensive option. The School Board approved working with MSBA with the more intensive approach with an estimated cost of $13,900. This option includes the firm creating a profile of the traits the School Board is looking for in a superintendent, advertising the position vacancy, recruiting candidates, screening candidates, recommending candidates for interviews, facilitating interviews and visits to the community and negotiating a contract with the chosen candidate. Freiheit said she believed the cost could be covered by funds in the board’s portion of the budget.
School Board member Jim Schul said he wanted to make sure there were in-person interviews with finalist candidates so they could get a feel for the district and the district could get to know them.
School Board member Karl Sonneman questioned whether MSBA had a far enough reach for finding candidates. Schul said he thought superintendent licenses were not easily transferable from state to state, so having MSBA be based in Minnesota could be a benefit. School Board member Pete Watkins said he felt if someone was willing to transfer their license to come to the community, their not being in Minnesota should not preclude them. Freiheit said MSBA could possibly send the job posting to a larger consortium of school board associations throughout the nation. Freiheit added that she knew of another district in the state that hired a superintendent from out of state, and while that person was waiting for their license to transfer, the district retained their retiring superintendent.
Sonneman asked what the board could do if it does not choose a superintendent by July, and Denzer said they could then decide on an interim superintendent. School Board member Stephanie Smith asked if another district employee had a superintendent license, in case there was not a superintendent chosen by July, and Solheid said there was not to her knowledge.
Sonneman said he felt a bit rushed in making a decision. Schul disagreed. “I came on the School Board almost exactly at this very time of the year that we were searching for a superintendent, and we were just beginning that process,” he said of the lead-up to hiring Freiheit. “So, we had ample time. We had good candidates. And I see that there’s no reason why we wouldn’t. I wouldn’t want to be later, but I think we're on the same timeline as we were last time.”
Denzer and Solheid said the last search process began slightly earlier, in March.
The board will have the first meeting with MSBA on Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. at Winona Senior High School.
