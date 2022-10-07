by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Will Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) borrow millions more to fund the installation of geothermal HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems at two elementary schools? After the district earlier this year sold about $16 million in bonds, or government debt, to complete the projects, WAPS learned last month that bids for installing the systems came in millions over budget. Since the School Board rejected those bids in September, board members at their October 6 meeting began to discuss options for the projects. Many of the options include selling more bonds. The School Board is expected to decide how to move forward at its next meeting.
Representatives from the district’s architecture consultant, Wold, and tax consultant, Ehlers, presented the options. The options include canceling the HVAC projects, including them in the $86-million-dollar referendum WAPS has slated for next spring, or selling more bonds. The options to sell more bonds would be more expensive than a number of the bids the School Board rejected. The School Board rejected a low bid of $21.5 million, while Wold estimated the new options would cost $22-$25 million.
A risk of adding the projects to the referendum is the possibility of the referendum not passing, Paul Aplikowski of Wold said. According to documents from Wold, including the projects in the referendum could also increase costs due to inflation.
In one option involving the sale of more bonds, WAPS could scale back the projects to cut costs while adding a cushion of 5 percent for inflation and contingencies. Wold estimated the option’s cost at $22 million. Aplikowski said construction staff would install geothermal wells and a boiler-like system, as well as ductwork to classrooms, but unlike the architecture firm originally planned, there would not be induction units to evenly circulate air. Rather, air would come in from above through overhead ducts. Aplikowski said he was not recommending the option, as he felt it would make it harder to control temperature in the classrooms. However, he noted one advantage would be that the district could complete part of the project now and possibly add to it later.
Another option involved the sale of additional bonds to fund the project while bidding it in a different way in an attempt to reduce expenses. Representatives from construction management firm Kraus-Anderson spoke to the School Board about breaking the projects’ design into many parts and bidding them separately, as opposed to seeking one large bid from a general contractor. The estimated cost of that option is $24 million, according to Wold. The cost accounts for adding contingencies and inflation of 5 percent.
In a final option, Wold also suggested that WAPS could keep the projects’ design the same, and sell more bonds to fund the work at an estimated cost of $25 million. Included in that cost is adding 5 percent for contingencies and inflation.
School Board member Steve Schild said he was concerned about inflation being higher than 5 to 8 percent.
Shelby McQuay of Ehlers explained that the longer the district waits to issue bonds, the higher interest rates it would face. Because the ventilation work is considered a health and safety project, the bonds can be approved by just the School Board, not voters, she said, as the bonds originally sold for the HVAC projects were.
School Board member Jim Schul asked whether it would be possible for the district to sell more bonds after completing a bidding process through Kraus-Anderson. McQuay said WAPS could wait to issue the bonds, but it would have to take steps such as updating its long-term facilities maintenance plan with the state and putting a notice in the newspaper about how much it intends to sell in bonds.
