Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members recently approved allocating about $41,000 in next year’s budget for AVID, a program of teaching and learning strategies the district seeks to implement districtwide.
AVID is now in place at the secondary level. It includes teaching and learning strategies centered on writing, reading, collaborating, and asking questions. Students may annotate and discuss texts, for example. There are also elective classes in AVID strategies to provide support for students who may not otherwise have the same opportunities as their fellow students.
The newly approved funding includes about $6,000 for the program at the middle school and about $6,000 for the program at the high school for fees such as AVID membership.
The new funding will also be used to put AVID in place at the elementary level. The funding includes $8,374 per elementary school for the program.
AVID Coordinator Amber Mlynczak said at the March 16 Finance Committee meeting that some of the fees are one-time costs.
School Board member Karl Sonneman said he thought this was costly, in light of budgetary constraints, and he was not sure of AVID’s effectiveness. In January, Finance Director Sarah Slaby told the School Board that projected revenue for next year’s budget was about $1.4 million less than this year’s revenue. Sonneman said at a board meeting in March that he felt the board was considering more thoroughly whether to have two kindergarten classes of the Rios Spanish Immersion Program next year than whether to budget additional funding for AVID.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer noted that implementing AVID is in the district’s strategic plan. She added that she would like to know if any of the costs could be covered by staff development funds. “It’s the consistent part of AVID that I have always been excited about, because students go from class to classroom and they get similar kinds of strategies they use to improve their academics …” she said in an interview. She added that if the district could become a school demonstrating AVID strategies for others, it could shed a good light on WAPS.
Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in an interview that a more challenging part of AVID implementation is ensuring staff understand the program’s framework so they can apply it in their classrooms.
The School Board with the exception of Sonneman approved the funding at the board’s March 23 meeting.
