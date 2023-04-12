by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board recently increased the projected enrollment it is using to create next year’s budget, which will increase its revenue projections and decrease the amount the district needs to cut from next year’s budget.
The School Board initially approved an enrollment projection to base the budget on in December 2022, resulting in a projected enrollment of 2,188. Based on updated enrollment figures from the end of this March, Finance Director Sarah Slaby brought forward at the board’s April 6 meeting several options for revising the enrollment projection. The options included maintaining the projection from December, or increasing the projection by 60 students, 88 students, 103 students, or 131 students. The increase of 60 was calculated using five years of enrollment history; the increase of 88 was calculated based on rolling over this year’s enrollment to next year; the increase of 103 was calculated using three years of enrollment history; and the increase of 131 was calculated using one year of enrollment history.
The increase of 60 was projected to bring in about $341,504 more in revenue, while the increase of 88 was projected to bring in about $481,577 more in revenue, the increase of 103 would equate to about $591,872 more in revenue and the increase of 131 would equate to about $759,841 more in revenue. These projected revenues assume that the state legislature increases per student funding by three percent.
Ultimately, the School Board voted to approve the increase of 103 students based on three years of enrollment history. Their conversation touched on whether to approve a more conservative enrollment projection or a more optimistic one. If the district’s enrollment projection is overly optimistic, the district may face a budget shortfall. If it’s too pessimistic, the district could make unnecessary budget cuts.
A few School Board members said they leaned toward using five years of enrollment history. “I like longitudinal data,” School Board member Jim Schul said. “I do not trust data that is based on fewer years, as opposed to longer years, because it sifts out better blips or anomalies.”
School Board member Tina Lehnertz also said she favored using five years of enrollment history. “I’m probably more conservative, because it’s always a good thing when we have more and we have extra at the end, so we aren’t looking at reducing, so to speak,” she said. She asked what would happen if the projected enrollment did not come to fruition and the district did not receive the projected revenue. Slaby said the district would need to use its reserves. She added that with fewer reserves, there is a potential impact to things like bond ratings for borrowing money — which could cause the district and taxpayers to pay higher interest rates on district debt — and the district is going into a period of negotiations with employee unions on their contracts, so the district wants to make sure it has funds to negotiate.
School Board member Karl Sonneman said he supported using three years of enrollment history, as he felt one year of history may not show enough of a trend, while five years of history may not result in an optimistic enough projection.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said she leaned toward using three years of enrollment history, as she felt the district’s enrollment is stabilizing after events in the district, such as school closures several years ago, that resulted in enrollment decline.
A proposal to use five years of enrollment history did not pass in a 2-4 vote, with Schul and Lehnertz voting yes and School Board members Michael Hanratty, Pete Watkins, Denzer, and Sonneman voting no. These board members ultimately all voted yes on using three years of enrollment history, with School Board member Stephanie Smith absent.
