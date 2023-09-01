by ALEXANDRA RETTER
A task force will meet for the second time next week to consider the future of Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) facilities after the district’s $94 million referendum did not pass this spring.
The task force met one time previously this summer and included a number of members who were also part of a task force that met in 2021-2022 to consider the district’s facilities prior to this spring’s referendum.
At the task force meeting this July, members discussed potential ways to change how the district communicates about a referendum and potential ways to change which facilities projects are included in a referendum. School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said the task force would now decide how to move forward.
In the 2021-2022 task force, the School Board provided questions for task force members to answer, such as, “What are the optimal uses of WAPS organization, anticipated future needs and what topics will require further study?” The district had questions for the task force to answer earlier this summer, as well. Moving forward, Denzer said there was not a formal list of questions. “There’s more of a step two,” she said. “We know what happened. Now, how do we really drill down a bit, find out what the task force’s wishes are to move forward and how we want to proceed to then come back again to the board with some options that the task force feels would be workable? So it’s really a matter to revisit, restudy, look at what we’ve already done, come back to the board with options that the task force feels are the ones we should pursue.”
The spring referendum would have funded deferred maintenance projects throughout the district, as well as building additions at two elementary schools, renovating space at the Winona Area Learning Center to create a fitness area, and, at Winona Senior High School, building a new gym and locker rooms and renovating the career and technical education area.
When asked whether the task force was being asked to consider whether to change the scope of the spring referendum, Denzer noted that the district cannot put forward the same referendum. She added, “My hope is that they come together, and as a group … decide: Are they going to look at all the options we looked at before?” The 2021-2022 task force discussed options including changing which grades are housed at which schools, adding on to buildings, and closing a school or schools and building a new school. Denzer continued, “... The task force really has to have their own sense of what it is they need to do. They have a lot of information and they have to sort through the voting, what happened with the election, what that means, what that means to the district. There’s a lot of questions I think the task force themselves will pose.”
Asked whether the task force will recommend to the School Board projects to include in a referendum, Denzer said, “I don’t know that the task force will come back with a referendum. These are all unknown, because they haven’t met yet. So they, at some point, yes, they will come back to the board with what they’ve done and what the options are they feel are appropriate or reasonable to talk about.”
Denzer said that she and School Board member Michael Hanratty, who were both non-voting observers of the 2021-2022 task force, will return to the current task force.
The task force will decide how often and how many times they meet, Denzer said.
Previously, the district’s architectural consultant Wold facilitated the 2021-2022 task force meetings. Denzer said she and WAPS Communications Coordinator John Casper have been working to gather a few others who could serve in that role and are now in the process of taking a potential facilitator to the Finance Committee, which reviews proposed contracts.. “But at this point I can’t share who that is, because we don’t have a firm commitment … but we do have plans to have a facilitator that is new to us, new to the task force,” she said. There has not been an issue with past facilitators, she said.
The task force is still open, Denzer said, and those interested can contact her or Casper.
The task force meets on September 13.
