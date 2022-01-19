by CHRIS ROGERS
There’s no such thing as a free lunch, the saying goes. The city of Winona is getting nearly $3 million in COVID relief from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) passed by Congress in early 2021. But that windfall will be reduced slightly by the $50,000 the city is spending on consultants to interpret federal rules on how the money may be spent and advise city officials on whether their wish list is permissible.
“We have to do this. Yet I want to point out the absurdity that we have to spend $50,000 to interpret the insane rules of the federal government,” City Council member Steve Young said, as he and the rest of the council voted to approve hiring accounting consultants late last month. He joked, “Is it the Accountants’ Recovery Program?”
The federal guidelines are dense, with a recent U.S. Treasury rule clocking in at 437 pages. Still, getting this kind of expert advice is a step that not all local governments are taking. By comparison, Winona County moved forward, without seeking outside advice, with plans to dedicate $6.6 million of its $9.8 million to aid for businesses, community grants, and rural broadband infrastructure, while reserving another $3 million for county programs. City officials’ decision to seek expert review is partly related to how they plan to spend its COVID relief money: funding a new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) system for the Historic Masonic Temple Theatre that’s been on the city’s wish list for years.
The Masonic Temple currently holds the city’s senior center on the ground floor and a theater and music venue on the upper floors, which lack air-conditioning. With hopes of relocating the senior center and making the Masonic an arts center, city leaders have planned since at least 2016 to borrow the $1.6 million needed to replace the building’s HVAC and air-condition the upper floors, debt that would need to be repaid with increased property taxes. The city has already invested a few million in the theater, but without air conditioning, it’s deemed unusable during the summer. Until now, funding for the project has never materialized, but thanks to ARP, it’s in this year’s budget.
The city plans to use just over half of its ARP funds on the $1.6 million Masonic Temple HVAC upgrade, and Acting City Manager Chad Ubl said the city does not have plans for the remaining $1.3 million. “We are having the department heads compile items that they feel would qualify for ARP funding, so that’s the starting point,” Ubl said. “We’re gathering that information to present to Baker Tilly,” he continued, referring to the Chicago-based accounting firm the City Council hired, “so that the council can ultimately see what equipment, projects, services we could provide with ARP funding … The main focus has been the Masonic Temple and whether ARP dollars could be used in whole or as part of a match or even a partial amount to help finance or fund the HVAC project.”
As Winona Finance Director Jessica Wojahn explained, “Baker Tilly would provide an opinion on the proposed expenditures — whether or not they comply with ARP guidance.”
Ubl said, “I don’t want to take the city down a path of doing a project or purchasing equipment and then find out it doesn’t qualify under federal guidelines. In a worse case scenario, we’d have to pay back what we funded.”
ARP funds are meant to help local governments recover from the pandemic. According to the act, they may be used “to respond to the public health emergency” by providing aid programs or boosting public health efforts; granting essential workers premium pay; making up for revenue lost due to the pandemic; or “to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.”
The U.S. Treasury’s final rule carves out a number of other uses specifically listed as eligible, including assistance for low- and moderate-income people, affordable housing, and mental health and chemical dependency care. It also lists “violence intervention programs” as an eligible use, citing a St. Louis, Mo., “community responder” model “to divert non-violent calls away from the police department” and “expand access to mental health services,” and a Los Angeles, Calif.,-based “Care First, Jails Last” initiative. A similar program in Winona, the Alternative Response Team, was cut from this year’s budget.
The rule also identifies “installation and improvements of ventilation systems” as an eligible use, nodding to the role improved ventilation can play in reducing COVID transmission. But for capital projects over $1 million, there are some additional hoops to jump through, as governments must provide a “written justification” for the investment that identifies “a specific harm or need to be addressed” and explain why the big investment is needed to address that harm and why simpler steps wouldn’t cut it.
Why was it necessary to seek expert advice on whether the Masonic HVAC project is eligible? Ubl responded, “The ventilation for public buildings seemed to be clear-cut, but one of our concerns that went unanswered was if the occupants of the building and the use of the building impact whether it’s eligible.” In other words, he explained, “If the Friendship Center was to move out of the Masonic Temple, does that disqualify the project?”
Asked why the city opted for reviewing the HVAC project as opposed to focusing on things that are clearly eligible, Ubl said, “I understand the argument: Just go out and pick a sewer project or a water project. But then you’re not taking into account any of the other city financial issues we have to deal with.” If the city lacks funding for facility projects such as the Masonic HVAC but its sewer and water funds have a surplus, he continued, “Is sewer the best use of one-time funding?” He added, “If we don’t have a way to fund the Masonic Temple without borrowing or bonding, is this one-time money the best use for the taxpayers versus going out to bond?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.