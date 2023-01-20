by CESAR SALAZAR
City of Winona staff are requesting an additional $5 million from the state toward the Riverfront Trail project, a proposal that was approved during the January 17 City Council meeting. The request would be in addition to the $2 million already granted from the state toward the project. The new $5 million proposal would go toward funding the engineering and construction of a new bike path, likely in the form of a bridge, from the Xcel property on Laird Street to RTP at St. Charles Street, according to city staff.
The Riverfront Trail is a city project to establish a walking and bike trail alongside the Mississippi River, with a first phase spanning from Levee Park to Bud King Ice Arena, and later phases extending farther east along the river, of which the city was granted $2 million from the state. The idea for the project goes back to the 2000s, but city officials have been making a push for it in recent years. On top of the $2 million previously granted to the city by the state in 2020 for the Riverfront Trail, this proposal would see an additional $5 million from state bonding toward a specific section of the project.
The Riverfront Trail requires six land-use easements in place: Bay State Milling, Xcel Energy, Winona Marina, RTP, Michael’s Lighting, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services. The city managed to snag an easement from Bay State Milling, and City Manager Chad Ubl said the city is very close to getting an easement from Xcel Energy. The city is still negotiating with property owners for the remaining easements, Ubl said.
Despite the city requesting the $5 million for this portion of the trail, the funds would also be available to use for other parts of the project, Ubl said. “Why we’re calling it a continuation of our $2 million request is because we are trying to find a route that connects Xcel to RTP,” he said.
The new $5 million proposal would see work done from the Xcel substation, just upriver of the Winona Marina between Liberty and Laird streets, to RTP portions of the project. As the name suggests, city staff intend to make the Riverfront Trail traverse along the river and not on the actual streets of Winona, and these two properties in this case sit snugly alongside the river shore. City staff developed four preliminary options for what the trail could look like for this portion of the project.
The first option would be a bridge to carry trail users over the Winona Marina at the opening of the harbor. The second option would build a bridge above the area along the floodwall, on the landward side of the marina. A third would be to construct a bridge directly above the middle of the marina. The fourth option was to go around the marina property entirely, which city staff argue wouldn’t make the trail a riverfront trail, as well as being unsafe for users as going around would cross train tracks.
Winona Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin said the final recommendation would be dependent on the funding granted. She added, “The two [options] we’d like to see are bridging the area so as to not have conflicts with the marina, trucks, and railroad tracks.”
City staff said they’d probably need a local match for the $5 million request for the state, and McMartin proposed the city could use the $2.3 million the city and Port Authority have already spent on improvements at Levee Park as part of the city’s match. In some cases, McMartin added, the state doesn’t require a one-to-one match or even a match at all, such as the $4 million Lanesboro Dam renovation in 2017.
Ubl also said that along with the $5 million bond request, the city is also requesting an extension for a yet-to-be-determined amount of time for the original $2 million state request, which has a deadline to use the funds by 2025. However, the extension is not for getting easements in place, but rather for actually completing the construction and engineering work of the project, according to Ubl. Ubl and McMartin believe that the city is likely to get the remaining easements before 2025.
“We’re excited the state committed $2 million,” Ubl said. “I think that it would be a great asset not only for Winona but certainly the region.”
