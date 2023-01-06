by CESAR SALAZAR
City of Winona staff are wrapping up the first draft of a new comprehensive plan and have been seeking public input from Winonans. The comprehensive plan, which steers the city with goals for the future, was last updated in 2007. City staff are planning to hold two more listening sessions later in January, and one thing that’s been heard very clearly throughout the entire engagement process — the need for housing — is a major highlight of the plan.
City planners Carlos Espinosa and Luke Sims discussed some of the topics in the Comprehensive Plan’s interim report, as well as what the future holds for the plan and the Comp Plan Steering Committee. Winonans have also shared what they hope to see in the plan as well as any adjustments or changes for staff to review.
“The number one thing that has come out of our whole engagement process that continues is more housing choice is needed across the whole spectrum of housing types and costs,” Espinosa said. “Bottom line, people are looking to live in Winona, but a lot of times it takes a while to find a home or a place that you can live in the city here. The more flexibility and the more options there are, the more we can accommodate the need for people and their desire to live here, but it also has ripple effects on our economic development, because so many of our employers are looking for people to work for them.”
One major push for allowing more flexibility in housing is to look at the zoning code of the city. “What we’re simply looking to do is to reformat the standards, and how they apply, especially to the core of the city, so that people have more options with their properties, and what to do with their properties,” Espinosa said.
One of the comprehensive plan’s goals is to look at increasing lower-to-middle-income housing within the core of the city by allowing more multifamily units. “What that gets at isn’t specifically rental housing, but it could be two units that are both owner occupied, or it could be cooperative housing,” Sims said. “Really, what we’ve kind of focused is on the lower end of that missing middle component through phase one of engagement and in this draft report.”
One commenter on the draft, Gary Scott, wrote about a goal to encourage more ownership opportunities for multi-unit residential buildings, “More of this. Owner-occupied multi-family housing is a great goal.”
Another big topic of the comprehensive plan is to centralize city communication with the community. “So to be able to make sure we’re connecting with people and getting the word out about the great things that the city is doing,” Espinosa said. “It’s very important for us to emphasize communication into the future. A lot of times, kind of what that comes down to is someone or a department of multiple people working together to really convey those messages to the public.” The current draft recommends establishing a communications director role within the city.
The City Council passed on a 2019 recommendation to hire a communications coordinator at a cost of $100,000. Former City Council member Michelle Alexander said at the time, “You’re getting a new employee who is going to sell the city to you.”
The downtown and riverfront aspects of the city were also huge talking points for Winonans. The interim report’s goals would see many physical improvements to downtown Winona for the benefit of citizens and tourists. Goals for downtown include accessibility enhancements to sidewalks, improved wayfinding and signage, and area beatification with greenery and landscaping.
Some commenters expressed concerns with the goals presented by the items. “Wayfinding should be designed with the historic character and specific design elements of downtown,” Lew Overhaug wrote online about signage. “This sounds like it would contradict that by making it ‘seamless’ with adjacent areas outside of downtown. The item could use some better language to clarify what is intended.”
Another commenter wrote about the plan’s goal for right-of-way connections downtown should apply to more than just downtown. “Safe bicycle routes should be addressed throughout the city, not just in downtown,” Lisa Stelmach wrote online.
City planners are hoping to hold two more public sessions to gather public input at the Winona Senior High School on January 18 at 4:30 p.m. and at the City Council Chambers on January 24 at 5 p.m. The city has a website where Winonans can leave comments or questions about the comprehensive plan draft at hkgi.konveio.com/winona-comprehensive-plan-update-interim-report.
“Once we get public input, we again go back to the steering committee, and then we will work with our consultants HKGI and Engage Winona to redraft and adjust the current draft and then bring a second draft back to the steering committee for approval,” Sims said. “Then, hopefully, we'll be moving into that final drafting process.”
City planners hope to get the comprehensive plan to the Planning Commission and the Winona City Council in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.