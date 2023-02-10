by CESAR SALAZAR
The city of Winona Port Authority finalized an agreement last month to sell city-owned land to WinCraft as part of the sports memorabilia manufacturer’s planned expansion at Riverbend Industrial Park.
WinCraft plans to expand its current manufacturing plant as they ramp up production following its acquisition by sports memorabilia giant Fanatics in 2020. As part of its continued growth, the Port Authority approved the sale of two pieces of land located on Innovation Drive to WinCraft, which would be closed and finalized in March for a purchase price of $318,000. The expansion would help create at least 15 new jobs in Winona, according to WinCraft.
WinCraft was given an option by the city to purchase the plots of land in 2015 for the sale price of $55,000 an acre. The option was granted as part of the construction of the company’s current manufacturing plant in case the company wanted to expand in the future.
WinCraft exercised its option back in March 2021. Between 2021 and January 2023, both the Port Authority and WinCraft prepared a contract, which included the city splitting and platting — the process of dividing a property into smaller lots — the land into three different plots.
In January, the Port Authority and WinCraft finalized their agreement, and Port Authority unanimously approved the sale of the two plots of land for $55,000 per acre for 5.79 acres. Killen told the Port Authority that the company plans to break ground at the site in March.
Killen intends for the company to keep growing in Winona by adding more jobs; the city gave WinCraft a tax break, in the form of tax increment financing (TIF), last year. The Port Authority approved an amendment to that TIF, which would envelop the expansion of WinCraft’s newly purchased land at Innovation Drive.
During the January meeting, the Port Authority also unanimously approved giving WinCraft another option to purchase a third piece of land north of its current property. The new option also has a purchase price of $55,000 per acre and expires in 2027, giving WinCraft the ability to purchase land for future expansions or projects, according to Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin.
The Port Authority does not have immediate plans to spend the $318,000 from the sale, McMartin said. She added that the money will be placed in a capital account, and the funds could be used for many things, including acquiring additional property, special Port Authority projects, or other future economic development purchases.
“They’re a great company to work with,” McMartin said of WinCraft. “We have a long relationship with John Killen and the past owner of WinCraft. I’m glad we could come to an agreement for this expansion to happen here with the new WinCraft now owned by Fanatics.”
