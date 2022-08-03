by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona State University’s (WSU) budget for 2023 includes about $4.5 million in cuts. Among the cuts is the elimination of 29 vacant positions, including 13 faculty positions. The cuts come amid declining enrollment and budget reductions at many colleges throughout the U.S.. They also follow cuts in teaching positions at WSU in recent years.
Vice President for Finance and Administration Scott Ellinghuysen said some of the eliminated vacant positions came from employees taking an early retirement incentive, and 23 people accepted that incentive. He added that the other eliminated vacant positions could have come from additional retirements or jobs that were already vacant. “It’s up to each dean, each vice president to recommend their budget actions,” he said. “Folks are sort of given a target to which to reduce, and it’s up to each dean or vice president to make those determinations.”
WSU offered an early retirement incentive several times before, Ellinghuysen said. It is a strategy for budget balancing that can help avoid things like layoffs, he said, and it requires approval from the Minnesota State System office. “The reason it exists is for the university to balance their budget without having to go through what can be at times difficult layoffs and restructurings within unions and things like that,” he said.
There were no layoffs, Ellinghuysen said.
Ellinghuysen said that apart from the faculty positions cut, the other eliminated vacant positions come from throughout the university. There were three in an administrative and service area and one in the area of administrators, for example.
A few departments also reduced their operating budgets, Ellinghuysen said. Some department leaders decide to cut their operating budget versus eliminate a position, for instance, he added.
University leaders discuss proposed cuts before they are implemented, Ellinghuysen said. “I mean, quite honestly, it does get challenging, though, … we’ve had some consecutive years of enrollment declines and budget reductions, so after a while, it’s a little difficult.” The goal is to continue to provide students with a valuable college experience, he continued.
Along with cuts to spending, WSU raised tuition. Tuition increased 3.5 percent in this budget, Ellinghuysen said. The Minnesota State System Board of Trustees approved the increase. WSU leaders consult with students about tuition and student fee increases, he added, and student government leaders ultimately write to system officials with their stance on increases. “And that’s always a difficult thing. Who wants to raise their hand and say, please tax me more?” Ellinghuysen said. “But I think even the conversation is good, that you’re being forthright and honest with students about where their money is going and what it’s being spent on.”
WSU also did not receive supplemental funding from the state. The funding would have included a tuition freeze. The Minnesota State System requested $60 million in supplemental funding from the state legislature, of which WSU would have received a maximum of $1.5 million, and the request was ultimately not passed. After the legislature reached an agreement on a framework for spending billions in surplus, the deal broke down just as this year’s legislative session ended.
Looking ahead to the 2024 budget, Ellinghuysen said he foresees inflation as a challenge. “We’ve already seen it in some of our energy costs [that] have gone up dramatically,” he said. Enrollment is always a consideration, as well, he said. Additionally, he said the university will consider the state funding it receives, as the legislature next year sets the budget for the following two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.