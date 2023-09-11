Winona State University will host “A Conversation with Nick Offerman" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, in Harriet Johnson Auditorium, Somsen Hall.
Offerman is an award-winning actor, New York Times-bestselling author, and acclaimed woodworker. He is widely known for his role as Ron Swanson on NBC’s critically acclaimed "Parks & Recreation," for which he won a Television Critics Association Award for Achievement in Comedy. In 2023, he appeared in a standalone episode of HBO’s "The Last of Us," for which he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series.
Currently, Offerman is shooting a leading role in season 4 of Netflix’s "Umbrella Academy." Later this year he will appear in the Amazon Studios film "Candy Cane Lane," opposite Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross; the eighth installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise; and in Alex Garland's film "Civil War," opposite Kirsten Dunst.
Other television and film credits include "Fargo," "Making It," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "We're the Millers," "The LEGO Movie" franchise, and "21 Jump Street" and "22 Jump Street."
Offerman has published four semi-autobiographical publications. The most recent, "Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside," was released in 2021.
Ticket Information:
- Tickets for WSU Students are $10 and will go on sale Monday, Sept. 18.
- Tickets for WSU Faculty and Staff are $15 and will go on sale Monday, Sept. 25.
- Tickets for the public are $20 and will go on sale Monday, Sept. 25.
- All ticket sales will take place online at wsustudentunion.universitytickets.com.
“A Conversation With: Nick Offerman" is sponsored by the Duran Family Speaker Series and is made possible through a generous gift by Denis Duran, a 1970 graduate of Winona State.
"I was lucky to attend Winona State and appreciate the opportunity it presented me," said Duran. "My endowment of the Duran Family Speaker Series is one more way for me to give back to Winona State University and to the surrounding communities."
Established in 1989 as the Lyceum Series, the Duran Family Speaker Series aims to provide enriching cultural and educational opportunities that benefit the university and the communities of Winona and Rochester. The series brings in recognized speakers from the arts, humanities, sciences, business, education, politics, health and human services, and other relevant areas to engage, inform and inspire students, employees and members of the area communities. Additional funding for the Duran Family Speaker Series is provided by the WSU Foundation and Student Life fees.
