The city of Winona’s Riverfront Trail project hasn’t made much progress since the city was allocated $2 million by the state legislature in 2020. The city needs to have six land-use easements, or legal permissions for the trail to cross private property, in place before it can use the money, and the city has only been granted one. However, city officials continue to have a positive outlook for the project.
The project would build a connecting trail that runs along the city’s riverfront as a way for Winonans to have better access to the city’s amenities on foot or bike. The project has been on the city’s to-do list since the 2000s, but the city only asked the state for funding for the project in the spring of 2020 and was given the go-ahead from the state later that year. Getting easements was a challenge during previous attempts to complete the project.
Stipulations from the state require the city to have the six easements where the trail would run before the city can use the $2 million grant. The city requires easements from Xcel Energy, Winona Marina, RTP, Michael’s Lighting, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, with the city currently having one easement with Bay State Milling, according to City Manager Chad Ubl. “So because it’s state-awarded money, there is agreement language that needs to be in all of the easements for the city to accept that funding source, the grant dollars,” Ubl said. “Some private businesses have had concerns with some of that language … and we continue to negotiate and try and resolve those issues with other private property owners.”
One of the concerns is the term of the easement, Ubl added. The grant requires the easement to be in place at least 125 percent of the expected life of the trail, 25 years in this case, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “We need to have the easement in place long enough for the state agency to say, ‘Well, there isn’t going to be a property rights issue if we grant this money, build the trail, and the easement goes away in a couple of years,’ as an example,” Ubl said. “We have to prove that and agree to long-term recreational easements.”
Ubl said another concern regards the dimensions of the trail: Is there enough space to satisfy state requirements for the easements' dimensions while also leaving some space between the easement and private fences?
Ubl said the city is regularly meeting with the property owners to discuss the easements. He added that the property owners are also continuing to work through their legal departments to set up the easements in accordance with the state’s requirements. Ubl said that the city is willing to negotiate and discuss with the property owners as he believes this project is important to the community.
Ubl said that while city staff have talked about alternate options, the city’s priority is to secure easements for the chosen route, not find alternative routes away from the river. “Primarily because the idea of a riverfront trail is that the trail is next to the riverfront,” Ubl said. “So if we look at alternate routes that come into the city or go on Front Street or Second Street, I would argue it’s no longer a riverfront trail.” He continued, “Our goal is to come to some agreement with all the property owners. We want it to be adversarial. We’d like to come to some mutual agreement to add this amenity to the city of Winona.”
The city has to report to the state how the discussions are coming along for the Riverfront Trail by January 2025, according to Ubl. However, he added that the city can request an extension of the grant.
