by CESAR SALAZAR
Following the July 5 public hearing for the proposed police-fire-community center at the East Rec Center (ERC), where the vast majority of commenters were strongly opposed to the city’s plan, city officials are continuing work on the proposal. City staff members said they are talking with St. Stan’s parish in an attempt to acquire the St. Stan’s school property.
Some of the City Council members said they are waiting to hear back from St. Stan’s in order to help make a decision on the project’s proposed location at the ERC. The current view for some of these council members is that if St. Stan’s is willing to sell the property, then they can discuss the suitability of the location for the proposal, but if St. Stan’s isn’t willing to, then the council must decide on what direction the project should take next. One council member, Pam Eyden, said the city needs to go back to the drawing board.
“In general, there’s a belief that it’s a done deal,” Mayor Scott Sherman said. However, he said, “We have an idea of what the process needs to look like, but if we don’t get St. Stan’s, then what? Without that, we can’t really look at anything else until we have those discussions, at least in some way, shape, or form we have a more solidified idea of what’s happening with that property.”
“I can’t give you [a yes or no] because we are in the process of exploring the options that are out there,” City Council member George Borzyskowski said in response to a question of whether he’d support the current proposal. “As an elected official, I need to look at that before I give a direct yes or direct no.” He continued, “We’re exploring and the information will come to us, and then we’ll be making a decision.” He continued, “If it was to move to another place … I certainly would look at what do [we] have.”
Borzyskowski said that he’s also continuing to take in input from Winonans and that input will play a role in his final decision for this current proposal. He also said he’s open to exploring the possibility of the suitability of other locations. He also believes that the best option for the project is to have, at the very least, a combined police and fire station due to financial reasons.
“I think, probably, if anything were to be done, [police and fire] should probably both be together,” he said. “We’re still in exploration stages.”
City Council member Michelle Alexander also hopes to continue to receive information on the project. “Until we get more information, my role is to continue to collect information from the public,” Alexander said in regard to whether she supports the current proposal at the ERC. “We heard from the group that requested the public hearing and now it’s just going out and meeting with different groups or organizations … and talking with the whole community about their feelings about not only the ERC or that portion of the project but the police and fire combination. So really, until we get more information from St. Stan’s … we’re kind of in a holding pattern. Having the input from the people is still helpful. It helps us inform our decision when we know how the community, as a whole, feels about projects like this.”
“What I will say is that I am 100 percent supportive of creating a new police and fire facility that gives them a healthy, safe, equitable work environment,” Alexander said in reference to supporting a new facility at the ERC. She continued, “If it’s at [the ERC] location or a different location, that is what is still up for discussion.”
City Council member Pam Eyden believes that the current proposal is not suitable. “I think that we need to find some alternative sites,” Eyden said. She continued, “In retrospect, given the strength of the community’s response to that and their good arguments, I think we should return and look at some alternative sites.”
Eyden also believes that the city could also possibly look at not combining the three facilities into one project, but maybe just combining the ERC and the Friendship Center into one could be sufficient.
“I could seriously feel how valuable that facility is for the people that go there,” Eyden said, in regard to the comments supportive of keeping the ERC.
In terms of the plans for the proposed facility, City Manager Chad Ubl said that the city is not planning on hiring BKV or ISG to do more design work on the current proposal, at least until city staff get more direction from the city council to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.