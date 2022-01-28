by CHRIS ROGERS
A new report by Winona city staff and consultants is likely to recommend relocating Central Fire Station, Acting City Manager Chad Ubl said. With the fire station in need of long-postponed upgrades and the Winona Police Department (WPD) getting cramped in its current offices, the city last summer commissioned a feasibility study of a new police-fire station. The City Council will meet on Monday to review the report, including potential locations and cost estimates.
The city has not yet released that report to the public, but Ubl said the study will outline the fire and police forces’ needs, include a “heat map” of what parts of the city the departments are most often called to, and provide ranked recommendations for potential locations of a new police-fire station. Those recommendations will analyze response times as well as other pros and cons, and the report will include rough cost ranges for a new facility, he told the Post.
“For a project of this scope and size, we need to look at multiple sources, potentially state funding, federal funding, and local funding,” Ubl said, when asked about how the city could pay for a new station. Finding some outside funding for a project of this size would be key, he added.
With garage bays that barely fit modern fire trucks, no women’s restrooms for firefighters, and electrical systems in need of replacement, the city has been planning to improve Central Fire Station for over a decade. In the 2000s, the city bought homes surrounding the existing station at Laird and Fourth streets with plans to expand the facility, but never did.
Ubl said that expanding Central Fire Station at its current location was one of the options considered in the study, but that the report — which was still being finalized when Ubl spoke with the Post on Thursday — was likely to recommend a new location. That’s also what Fire Chief Curt Bittle favored when the study was launched last summer, saying that having a station located on a major thoroughfare would improve response times. Bittle had also raised the question: If Winona continues expanding city limits southward toward I-90, how will that affect response times in new subdivisions?
Fire department response times are part of ISO ratings, which affect how much homeowners pay for home insurance. Currently, Winona has one of the best ISO ratings in Minnesota.
In addition to Central Fire Station, Winona is a little unusual for a city of its size in having a second fire station: West Fire Station on West Broadway. The second station was added on the south side of the railroad tracks so that fire engines from one station or the other could reach blazes regardless of train blockages.
The WPD currently leases space in the Winona County Law Enforcement Center (LEC), but it has outgrown the space, Police Chief Tom Williams said in 2019 and 2021 interviews, pointing to a cluttered evidence room, overflowing storage closets, and the lack of a fume hood for officers testing potentially lethal drugs. County officials hoped the WPD would stay at the LEC, and the two governments explored expanding the LEC to suit the WPD’s needs. However, former city manager Steve Sarvi ultimately said keeping the department there was not feasible.
“If they stick to what they’re telling us — that they need 50 percent more space than they currently have — I would think they would want to move out, because they’re not going to get that,” Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said last summer. “They’re not going to get anything like that, unless they want to split up their offices [between floors].”
The City Council will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall to review the feasibility study. The meeting is open to public attendance, but no opportunity for public comment is scheduled. A Zoom option is available at tinyurl.com/muctrjuy with the meeting ID 870 7822 1112 and the passcode 55987.
