Although the proposed 2023 Winona city budget would be the second-largest tax levy increase in a decade, the draft budget doesn’t include much in the way of new programs or services. Mayor Scott Sherman described the proposed budget as lean.
City staff and officials are looking at increasing the city’s tax levy by 9.46 percent due to increased operational costs to continue running those services, according to City Manager Chad Ubl.
The tax levy would spread out the increase over the taxpayers in Winona, and wouldn’t directly correlate to a 9.46 percent increase in taxes to property owners. The City Council was set to formally approve the preliminary levy on the evening of Tuesday, September 6, after the Winona Post’s press time. After the approval, the city’s tax levy wouldn't go higher than 9.46 percent, but could potentially go lower.
Originally proposed at 9.3 percent, the city had to adjust to 9.46 percent due to the Winona County Board not funding the Senior Advocacy program, leaving the city having to budget the additional $20,000 for the program, according to Ubl.
“I don’t think there’s any frivolous spending. I think the 9.46 represents true costs to operate the city,” Ubl said. “I think it’s really an operational levy increase. We have very few, very limited amount of capital projects that are coming out of the 2023 budget.”
The proposed budget would not restore any of the eight positions cut from the 2022 budget, something city officials and staff had hoped would be in this year’s budget. “I would like to see them all restored,” Borzyskowski said. “ … Every service that we have is essential.”
Sherman gave kudos to the current city staff for their work. “We’re running; We’re a lean machine right now,” he said. “They’re doing a great job of covering all the bases, making sure the city is running with the same services and programs that we always have. They’re doing it with less people power, less human resources.” He continued, “Yes, the levy is going up, but we are maintaining all the services that we have traditionally been expected to take care of.”
In response to this year’s city employee numbers compared to the previous years, Ubl said, “The public demand continues to increase and we’re currently decreasing the number of employees we have. At some point, the concern is that the services that the city provides, we won’t be able to keep up with the demand.” He continued, “I think we’re making an attempt to rightsize each of the departments, but I still feel we’re low in our total employee count based on the demands of the public… We’re doing everything that we can regarding essential services and providing that to the community.”
City staff are also looking to borrow $3.1 million to fund a new HVAC system for the Masonic Temple, elevators for the library and city hall, lighting at city-owned buildings, and vehicles for the street and fire departments. Ubl said that an equipment certificate from 2015 is coming off, hence why the new one is being proposed. Old debt is being paid off, so new debt won’t affect the budget, Ubl said.
City staff are also proposing using the city’s $2.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on one-time expenses for the city, such as a Madison play space, Masonic Temple HVAC, and Lake Park Bandshell updates. Ubl added that the projects proposed for ARPA funds would be one-time expenses, but in the future, would have to be maintained. He said the ARPA funding wouldn’t present an issue for balancing future city budgets. The ARPA funds are being spent primarily on Capital Improvements Plan items, and not proposing big, new programs with the COVID relief money, as Winona County and Winona Area Public Schools did.
While the increase is the second largest in the past decade for a status quo budget, Sherman said the tax increase is needed because if the tax levy stayed the same as last year, the city would be forced to potentially cut essential services. “We’d have to reprioritize — what is most important to the community?” he said. “Then, we have to go back to basic services — safety needs, water, fire, police — just basic human needs.” He continued, “Where do we start cutting? Is it cutting programming? Is it cutting Friendship Center programming? Is it cutting East End Rec programming? I don’t know, and I’m thankful that I don't have to be in that position right now.”
“There’s a lot of things that are out of our control: insurance costs, worker compensation costs, fuel costs,” City Council member George Borzyskowski said. “It’s things that we have no control over, because they go up regardless.”
After the City Council approves the preliminary levy on September 6, citizens will receive their Truth in Taxations in the fall. After it’s set, the preliminary tax levy could only go down, but not up.
“The bottom line: There is no frivolous spending there,” Sherman said. “We are a lean machine right now, and we are maintaining everything as best we can for the entire community.”
