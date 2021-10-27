by CHRIS ROGERS
A new committee charged with drafting big-picture goals for the future of Winona over the next two decades will have its first meeting on Thursday. Along with city staff and consultants, the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee will lead the development of the city’s next comprehensive plan, outlining a vision for the future of transportation, housing, arts and culture, parks, the environment, and development in Winona for decades to come. The city’s last comprehensive plan was written in 2007, and many of its goals, such as the redesign of Levee Park and developments like Main Square, were finally achieved in the last few years.
Last Monday, Mayor Scott Sherman appointed the members of the steering committee: City Council member Michelle Alexander, downtown business owner and former mayoral candidate Jovy Rockey, Winona Health CEO Rachelle Schultz, Winona Area Public Schools Superintendent Annette Freiheit, Merchants Bank Regional President Andrew Guzzo, Winona Planning Commission Chair Brian Buelow, Port Authority Commission member Laurie Lucas, Coda Bow founder Jeff Van Fossen, WKM Properties’ Nathan Woodworth, a student representative to be named by Winona State University Office of Equity and Inclusive Excellence, Cotter grad Andre Russeau, and Sadie Neuman.
“I am excited to see what this diverse group of community members developers for the comprehensive plan and am eager to see this work underway,” Sherman said.
One of the big issues facing the city in its next comprehensive plan is the city’s outward growth. The 2007 comprehensive plan set ambitious goals for the city to expand further south into Pleasant Valley and on Garvin Heights Road — which did happen — and eventually extend city limits and millions of dollars worth of infrastructure all the way to a new industrial park at I-90 — which hasn’t happened. How the city should approach growth has been a topic of debate on the City Council in recent years, and the new comprehensive plan will set the stage for city policy for years to come.
Downtown development will be another important issue. An add-on to the 2007 comprehensive plan, the Downtown Revitalization Plan, set out goals for the kind of new developments Winona leaders wanted to see downtown. Its call for a mixed-used development at the former “Hardee’s block” was part of the impetus for the city’s Port Authority to facilitate the development of the mixed-use Main Square Community at that site. Another goal in that 2007 plan for a convention and performing arts center on the river led the city to seriously pursue plans for a downtown convention center and parking ramp in the late 2000s, which never came to fruition. The new comprehensive plan will have a section on “transformative projects,” and it could set the stage for the city’s next big downtown development push.
A host of other issues may be on the table, from any future zoning changes — which could affect what businesses and housing options are allowed to be built where — to transportation. The 2007 plan called for a more walk-able, bike-able city and suggested extending Louisa Street to Highway 61 to relieve Mankato Avenue congestion, among other proposals.
The new comprehensive will be developed with multiple public input sessions, monthly task force meetings, and updates to the Planning Commission and City Council over the next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.