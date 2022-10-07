by CESAR SALAZAR
On October 3, the Winona City Council agreed to set the sale of $3.1 million equipment certificates — loans paid off with property taxes in the future — for November 7. According to city staff, the funds are planned to be used to replace some vehicles across city departments, a couple of elevators at city hall and the library, and HVAC updates in a couple of city buildings. The certificates are also slotted in the 2023 city budget.
City staff and officials held a public hearing in regard to the equipment certificates during the October 3 City Council meeting. No comments were presented before the council. The council approved the sale of certificates set for November 7, with the money available on or about December 8. The bonds would be paid off in February 2032, according to City Director of Finance Jessica Wojahn.
City staff plan to use the $3,185,000 equipment certificates for 10 items. The bonds will pay $170,000 for a city hall elevator, $82,000 for city hall HVAC repair, $20,000 for city hall LED lighting upgrades, $140,000 towards police radios, $800,000 for a new fire truck, $705,000 for three new dump and plow trucks, $35,000 for Bud King LED lighting upgrades, $1,000,000 for an HVAC system at the Masonic Temple, $5,000 for LED upgrades at the Friendship Center, and $164,000 for an elevator update at the library.
The biggest item on the list, the Masonic Temple HVAC system, would also be paid in conjunction with another $1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, for a total of $2 million toward the project.
The equipment certificates won’t significantly impact the city’s budget because another debt from 2015 will soon be paid off, according to City Manager Chad Ubl. The cost of the new debt payments will be balanced out by the old debt being paid off, he said.
