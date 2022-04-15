by CESAR SALAZAR
On April 14, the city of Winona Port Authority voted on a $481,000 agreement to purchase property belonging to Hiawatha Broadband Communications Inc. (HBC).
The two properties, 67 Main Street and a portion of 58 Johnson Street, are being sold to the city to help further develop downtown. The city plans to use the property as a parking area for the adjacent 60 Main Street property in the future, according to Winona Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin.
Currently, the 60 Main Street property is being used as a public parking lot, but an agreement could be signed this year to develop it into a hotel and housing complex, according to McMartin. “What I see happening in the next few weeks and months, we’ll probably meet to clarify that plan even more with the developer to come up with what the project is,” McMartin said.
The Port Authority plans on applying for a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant to help remove contaminants in the soil at 60 Main Street. The grant will be approved or denied by August and could fund up to 75 percent of the total cost of cleaning the lot. The total cost for this cleanup is still being estimated, but previous projects have cost approximately $600,000 to $1 million, according to McMartin. The city would need to find a total estimate before submitting the application.
“We can’t move forward with anything until we hear from DEED,” McMartin said. If the grant application is approved, the city has up to a year to begin the cleanup of 60 Main Street, according to McMartin. As an example, if the grant is approved in August 2022, the city would need to begin the development of a project before August 2023, but the grant could also be extended if the need arises.
Cleaning 60 Main Street would be the first step in new development, and McMartin hopes to sign a development agreement sometime within the year.
“We’re still working toward that process of having a development agreement,” McMartin said. “We’re looking at the project’s size and scope. We’ve had some meetings … It’s [going to be] a mixed-use project that contains housing and a hotel. That’s been the concept from the start.”
As part of the deal to purchase the lot from HBC, the Port Authority also signed a 20-year lease agreement leasing a plot of land north of the HBC building for $1. For other parking areas, the city has previously set up lease agreements with higher costs, such as the 102 Walnut LLC’s parking lot being $2,500 a year for 20 spaces.
The land being leased — a gravel parking lot — is city property, though it has been used by HBC for parking for years. While HBC was looking to sell its property to the city, HBC wanted to secure a lease with the city to use the lot for private parking for its employees and clientele during business hours, McMartin said. The parking lot would be available to the public after business hours and the city could possibly look into paving the gravel lot into an actual parking area, according to McMartin.
In the meantime, the city will not tear down the HBC Wizards building at 67 Main Street for now. The city could potentially use 58 Johnson Street as a public parking area.
McMartin said of the city’s plans for 60 Main Street, “Hopefully we’ll continue down this path and I’m excited to see something happening there.”
