by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
Now that marijuana is legal in Minnesota, where should people be allowed to smoke it in Winona? A cannabis ordinance introduced last month that would prohibit the public use of marijuana and cannabis products will be coming back to the Winona City Council for an informational session in October, according to City Manager Chad Ubl. The council voted to postpone action on the ordinance on August 7 and recommended that the newly legalized substance be regulated more similarly to alcohol and tobacco.
Since then, Ubl said city staff have been working on the ordinance and are looking at cannabis, comparing it to alcohol in tobacco rules in public and other spaces. Staff are also working to better define public spaces as well as delineate between parks and park facilities. For example, Ubl noted that parks and park facilities are not currently defined in the ordinance and the rules for cannabis use could be different for the general park versus if someone rents a park facility. At the informational session in October, staff will inform the City Council of changes to the draft ordinance and ask for further direction from the council on how to proceed, according to Ubl.
“I don't think that we want to come back four or five times with revisions of the ordinance, but each time we work on it, [we want] to bring that information back to [City] Council, so we can continue to have that discussion,” Ubl said
Currently, alcohol is not allowed in various parks facilities, such as the East Recreation Center, Bob Welch Aquatic Center, Lake Lodge Recreation, or Bud King Ice Arena, or in any city parks. Smoking is also prohibited in any enclosed city facility, covered shelter spaces, and at city parks. Open containers of alcohol are also prohibited in public places. Ubl said the first version of the cannabis ordinance tried to mirror this. “You can't have an open container [of alcohol] on streets, sidewalks, alleys, parking lots. So it tried to mirror the alcohol ordinance in that regard,” Ubl said.
At the August 7 City Council meeting, some council members said the original ordinance was too restrictive and a majority of the council members agreed cannabis should be brought inline with alcohol and tobacco. Council member Jeff Hyma called the original cannabis ordinance “unworkable” and suggested that anywhere a person can have a beer or other alcohol, they should be allowed to have a THC seltzer or an edible. Hyma also suggested combining smokable tobacco and cannabis in an ordinance which would allow consumption in most places, except certain locations with a majority underage population.
Steve Young, the only council member to vote against postponing action on the ordinance, voiced his concerns regarding marijuana use. “I don’t want my kids smoking marijuana … I don’t want to encourage this,” Young said.
Since marijuana’s legalization last month, Winona Police Department Deputy Chief Jay Rasmussen said things have been business as usual for the police force. “At this point … I'm not seeing a huge influx of calls or problems, and that's a good thing. I’m not unhappy about that,” Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen said that he and Police Chief Tom Williams agree that at this point they are following state law regarding marijuana. For example, Rasmussen pointed specifically to the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act, which prohibits smoking indoors. There is also state law that prohibits marijuana use “in a location where the smoke, aerosol or vapor of a cannabis product could be inhaled by a minor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.