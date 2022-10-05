by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona City Council’s next step toward a public safety building or new police and fire stations could come next month when city staff plan to propose a new contract with architectural firm BKV to study possible sites. Currently, city staff are researching possible sites — for both a combined police-fire station or separate facilities — and plan to identify by November options to study further, according to City Manager Chad Ubl.
Previously, city leaders planned to demolish the East Rec Center (ERC) to build a new police-fire station and locate a new community center housing the ERC and Friendship Center next door. Following citizen pushback, the Winona City Council voted on September 19 to discontinue that proposal while keeping the doors open for a new community center at the ERC site. The council also redirected staff to continue to explore alternate locations for either combined or separate police and fire stations
City staff will continue to consider sites from an earlier BKV study on locations for a combined department, but the city would have to hire the consulting firm to further research sites for separate facilities, according to Ubl. “If we’re going separate locations, then there may be sites that weren’t within that BKV [study] that city staff will look at,” Ubl said. “Then at that point, we would have to re-engage BKV because we may need [design work] done for that site, we may need response time data for a new site … because the BKV study was done with the idea that it was going to be a combined facility.”
In terms of finding potential sites, several city officials point out that the location of the fire department would be the biggest factor in determining where the site would be, as the fire department has to meet response time standards that affect the property owners' insurance rates. City officials added that the police department’s location isn’t necessarily as important as the fire department’s, but it would be reasonable to try to keep it within the core of the city.
Ubl pointed out a zone in the city that provided the best response times for the fire department: from Chatfield Street to Kansas Street and about two blocks north or south of Broadway Street. He added that the zone isn’t a strict requirement for the fire department, but rather more of a baseline, pointing out how Central Fire Station currently sits a few blocks out of that zone but still provides good response times.
With that in mind, Ubl said that some sites for either a combined or separate fire department wouldn’t provide the response times the city is looking for. The sites would be too out of the way and have longer response times for emergency services or would be too close to existing fire stations, causing a response time overlap.
For separate locations, the city would have to commission more studies, meaning city staff would need City Council approval to allocate funds for the study. “If the buildings are separate, we’re going to do some work internally then go back to BKV and say, ‘If it’s fire, what is the response time? Or if it’s police, can you do some blocking?’” Ubl said. “We need their assistance to help us with, at a bare minimum, blocking.” Blocking entails consultants fitting the city’s requested features on a property to see if the project would fit within the allocated space.
Because the police station can be put anywhere, the city is more concerned about the fire station's location. An option that the city is reviewing is keeping the WPD at the county’s Law Enforcement Center (LEC). However, Ubl said the LEC wouldn’t be viable as a site as it stands, and the city would have to research the site with architects from both the county and the city to determine what renovations could be done.
While city staff are researching potential sites, Ubl said the city continues to gather public suggestions, such as with the LEC suggestion. He added that while there isn’t a formal process for suggestions, Winonans could always contact city hall or city officials with their suggestions if they so desired. He also added that not all suggestions will be considered due to some parameters, including the city not owning property on the suggested site, or the site not providing viable response times.
Ubl said the city is still looking to pursue a community center with the motion from the September 19 City Council meeting. The biggest concern for that project continues to be funding, Ubl said. “With the motion, again, we’re still looking at the community center, but now we will have to consider how these projects are funded if, in fact, they are three separate buildings,” Ubl said. “We know that from the BKV initial study that three separate buildings certainly has significant increases in the overall project costs.” Ubl explained that the funding for the community center is related to how much property-tax-funded debt the community can support
Ubl said the proposal for the BKV study could come to the City Council in November, but the city also has to take into consideration that the WPD’s lease at the LEC is ending in 2023, a deadline by which city staff would hope to have plans for the WPD’s future home.
