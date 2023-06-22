by CHRIS ROGERS
It’s not the final agreement Winona officials were hoping for in March, but the city agreed today to work with a new development team aiming to complete construction of a downtown hotel-apartment complex in 2025.
The developers said initial renderings of a 63-foot-tall, 75-room hotel, with 25-30 apartments and 141 private parking stalls, which were shared with some city officials, were not ready to share with the public yet, but they would plan to do so later this summer.
The Winona Port Authority Commission had been negotiating with Wisconsin construction firm C.D. Smith and Winona historic restoration firm Latsch Development and Winona hotelier Rivers Hospitality since 2021 on the “60 Main” project, an effort to build a multi-story hotel and apartment complex on the parking lot north of the Winona 7 cinema.
Today, Latsch Development’s Peter Shortridge announced a slight change of the guard among the development team. Wieser Brothers General Contractors, of La Crescent, would replace C.D. Smith and a new company represented by Shortridge, Driftless Development, would replace Latsch Development. Shortridge said Driftless Development consisted of some of the same local partners behind Latsch Development and a real estate group out of Northfield, Minn., that recently remodeled the Exchange Building in downtown Winona.
The neighboring former Jefferson’s restaurant would be restored into a restaurant and event space, and Winona Economic Development Director Lucy McMartin said land the city bought west of Main Street would be used for public parking.
McMartin said the city would plan to utilize a type of tax break called tax increment financing (TIF) for the project. She said there would be opportunities for public input as the project is developed. Public hearings are required for TIF.
Going forward, the Port Authority will work over the next several months to negotiate a development agreement with the new developers. “It’s just the start of the process actually; this thing is by no means a finished deal yet,” Port Authority Commission Chair Mike Cichanowski said.
“You have a great team assembled and I have a lot of confidence in you guys,” Port Authority Commission member Mike Hansen said. “So I’m in favor of negotiating a new product.”
On social media, the Winona 7 cinema said it has opposed the project — company representatives have previously said the loss of parking would affect the movie theater — but said the theater was not going anywhere.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.