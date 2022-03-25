by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona City Council approved a motion to amend the Winona Human Rights Commission (HRC) membership criteria on March 24.
The commission currently has seats for 15 members — the highest of any city commission — of which only nine are filled. According to the request for council action, there is a high turnover rate in the commission with only two of the nine members serving more than three years. Some of the seats are also required to be filled by county or city agencies, but a few of those seats have remained unfilled.
The council agreed to reduce the number of seats to 11 and cut the requirement for seats representing Winona County District Court and Winona County. The council also allowed for proxies to take the place of a member seated by an agency in case one of the agency’s primary representative is unable to attend. A clause requiring members to be eligible voters would also be removed.
“[The commission] thought it would be better to tighten up the number of memberships and agencies to be able to focus more on doing the work and planning on how to best serve the city rather than trying to always think about needing to fill vacancies,” HRC Chair Jacob Grippen said.
The new requirements would need a minimum of six members from within the city limits, up to three members from within the county but outside of the city, and two members appointed as representatives from Project FINE and the Winona Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
“It’s a new idea for the city of Winona,” Grippen said. “It really is specifically so that the two agencies that are listed can have a representative from their agency consistently be at the meeting.”
The change that stirred the most reaction out of the committee was the removal of the eligible voter clause. Essentially, the clause requires an HRC member to be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old or older, finished with all parts of any felony sentence, not ruled to be legally incompetent, and be a Minnesota resident for at least 20 days.
“It comes down to being more consistent with the language for the other boards and commissions but also allowing us to cast a wider net,” Grippen said.
City Council Member Eileen Moeller stated that there could be people who could provide a unique perspective on human rights but are ineligible for the HRC due to the clause. She believes the removal of the clause could help bring in fresh views and ideas.
“I’m uncomfortable taking [the clause] out of there,” City Council Member Aaron Repinski stated.
City Council Member Michelle Alexander gave an example of someone having a felony charge and was looking at becoming involved in civic duties being ineligible under the clause.
The council unanimously voted in support of the amendments.
Ultimately, the City Council would still need to confirm members appointed to the HRC. “The bottom line is… the City Council has the final say who they believe is duly qualified to serve on any board or commission,” Grippen said. “That's what the language says already.”
Grippen hopes that more folks could join the HRC by amending the membership clause. “It’s another way for us to be able to have interested folks participate if they wanted to serve,” Grippen said.
