by CHRIS ROGERS
Winona city leaders plan to renew on Monday a lease for the city-owned marina at Latsch Island without a competitive process, unlike recent contracts for yard waste disposal and Prairie Island Campground.
The proposed renewal on Monday night’s City Council agenda would lease the marina to Dick’s Marine for the next five years, with the company paying the city $668 per month in rent, plus five cents per gallon on gas sales and a small percentage of slip rentals. If the Kanz family, the owners of Dick’s Marine, find a new operator to take over their leases, the language also gives the city the chance to review that transfer, Acting City Manager Chad Ubl said.
Dick’s Marine has leased the city-owned marina since at least 1973. In 2010, the owner of Winona Marina expressed interest in the city contract; however, the City Council at the time extended Dick’s Marine's lease through 2021 without considering other proposals.
Recently, city leaders opened two similar, longtime contracts, in which for-profit businesses lease city property, to competition. After one family had run the city-owned Prairie Island Campground for over 20 years, in 2018, the City Council put out a request for proposals (RFP) for operating the campground and ultimately awarded the contract to new operators. Similarly, the city had leased a city-owned yard waste composting site to Minnesota Wood Recyclers for around 30 years before giving other companies a chance to vie for the deal for the first time this July. The council awarded that contract to a new company. “I’m sad that [Minnesota Wood Recyclers] didn’t come in with a winning bid, but we do the same process for every project,” City Council member Eileen Moeller said at the time.
The city isn’t using that process for the Latsch Island marina. Mayor Scott Sherman suggested in July that the city likely would use a competitive process for the marina, as well, but explained in an interview on Dec. 16 that city officials decided against it.
“We did openly discuss, should we be doing an RFP on this?” Sherman said. “We looked at the history, obviously, of the Kanz family down there and Dick’s Marine and how are they operating … I can say the Kanz family has done a good job down there, and we’ve had no complaints, and in fact they’ve been helpful when necessary to the city and to the U.S. Army Corps and the sand we have down there. I think it’s a good decision to move forward with them for the next five years.”
Contrasting the marina and compost site, Sherman said, “It’s a different animal. It’s a different type of operation. Even though a compost site is a pretty unique industry, I think running a marina is an even more unique industry that would probably attract fewer suitors to take it over.” The mayor also indicated Dick’s Marine had invested in property at the site, which the city would have to buy from the company if the lease were to change hands. Ubl said that the docks and other equipment at the marina belong to Dick’s Marine.
“It’s more on the performance of the operators themselves. That’s how I look at these,” Sherman continued, discussing city leases generally. “In this case, there are deciding factors along the way here, and one of them is how that current contractor is operating.” He continued, “If the community is happy with what they’re doing, then I don’t necessarily see a reason to put it out to [competitive proposals] unless we’re legally obliged to.”
Asked why the city made different decisions regarding the marina and the compost site and campground, Ubl said, “I don’t know that we have a consistent process for reviewing the agreements and a consistent process for going out for RFPs.” Asked whether the city would be interested in a competitive process for the marina in the future, he responded, “I think that’s something we would want to consider and I think that’s something that should be discussed with council — really with all of our agreements. I think we need to look at how often we do RFPs, especially with our longer term leases.”
Jeffrey Kanz of Dick’s Marine was not immediately available for comment.
The City Council will meet on Monday, Dec. 20, at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of city hall.
