The city of Winona has declared a tag and tow operation to facilitate snow removal for the downtown area on December 14. This includes Huff Street to Franklin Street and from Broadway to Levee Park Drive on December 14, 2021, from 12:01 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. The alternate side parking ordinance will be strictly enforced during these hours. Tag and tow will be in effect on the odd numbered side of the street and in municipal parking lot three at Center and Third streets.
