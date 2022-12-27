The city of Winona announced tag and tow operations on December 28 and 29 to clear snow downtown.
From 12:01 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on both days, the alternate side parking ordinance will be strictly enforced and violators in the downtown area (from Huff to Franklin streets and from Broadway to Levee Park Drive) may be towed. From 12:01 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on December 28, the tag and tow will be in effect on the odd-numbered side of the street and municipal parking lot three at Third and Center streets. From 12:01 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on December 29, the tag and tow will be in effect on the even-numbered side of the street and municipal parking lot one at Second and Center streets.
After midnight on December 27, park on the even-numbered side of the street to avoid a ticket or being towed. After midnight on December 28, park on the odd-numbered side of the street.
