by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
The city of Winona is taking a different approach to acquiring the downtown railyard next to Levee Park to facilitate the development of a hotel and apartments. After years of unsuccessful attempts to purchase the property from Union Pacific Railroad (UP), city officials are now asserting that the city already owns the land. City staff said that an 1886 ordinance gave the railroad the right to use the property, and that by amending the ordinance, the city hopes to take back the four unused railyard tracks for future development.
The city’s desire to acquire the railyard dates back decades. Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin demonstrated this by pointing to Winona’s 1995, 2007, and current comprehensive plans, which include language related to removal of the railyard, opening the Mississippi river to downtown, or improving the connection between Levee Park and downtown.
In 2016, the city paid Union Pacific $26,000 to be able to remove two turnouts and 400 track feet of out-of-service track. and construct the Main Street crossing that leads into Levee Park.
Most recently, the city has been trying to acquire the railyard land to free up more space for a hotel-apartment complex at 60 Main, the city-owned parking lot located directly behind the Winona 7 Cinema. McMartin said acquisition of the railyard is vital to the development of 60 Main, a proposed 63-foot-tall, 75-room hotel, with 25-30 apartments and 141 private parking stalls. The developers behind the 60 Main project will be making a presentation to the city’s Port Authority Commission at its August 10 meeting.
Around 2016, the city contracted Johnson & Scofield Land Surveying & Engineering and Tony Blumentritt to conduct a study of Winona’s rail tracks and determine which tracks the railroad owns, which have easements, and which involve ordinances, according to McMartin. This study found that the section of track between Johnson and Walnut streets is city property and an 1886 ordinance allowed the railroad to install and operate tracks there. McMartin said that the ordinance can not be repealed but may be amended.
“The records that we have at this point establish that we have the title to the underlying property … the only use that we granted to the railroad was via ordinance … That ordinance specifically states that we have the right, where we as a city deem it to be expedient, to make changes,” City Attorney Christopher Hood said.
McMartin distinguished between an active rail spur used to service Bay State Milling and unused rail storage lines. “We support the active line through the community; that is very important for businesses. We want to emphasize this is just the inactive storage area,” she said.
All City Council members approved using the 1886 ordinance to acquire the rail yard.
“Sounds like we have been trying to get their attention for a long time, maybe this will be the wake up call …” City Council member Jerome Christenson said.
The amended ordinance is expected to come back to council at its next meeting on August 7 and may be adopted at the meeting after that, on August 21.
