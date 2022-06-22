Winona Police Department officers arrested a 21-year-old Winona woman after she allegedly attacked another woman and threw knives at her, according to police. Teiko Marie Bomback was arrested on June 22 at 1:25 a.m. on the 350 block of West Fourth Street after witnesses reported that she got into an argument with the alleged victim while the two were getting a ride in a third person’s truck, police said. According to the report, Bomback allegedly cut the victim’s legs and pulled out some of the victim’s hair out while they were in the truck together. After the vehicle stopped, Bomback reportedly ran into a residence and came back with several knives, which she allegedly threw at the victim, puncturing the victim’s leg with one knife, according to police. The victim suffered non-life-threatening cuts, police said, and refused further medical care after being seen by the Winona Area Ambulance Service. Bomback was referred for potential charges of second-degree assault.
