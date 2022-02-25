A 29-year-old Winona woman died following a car accident on Highway 61 and Sugar Loaf View Road on Wednesday afternoon. Kendra Leigh Atherton-Guenther was driving south on Highway 61 on Feb. 23 at 1:11 p.m. when she reportedly lost control on the snowy, icy road and collided with the rear end of a semitrailer that was pulled over on the shoulder, according to State Patrol and Winona Police Department reports. She was flown to Gundersen Lutheran hospital in La Crosse, Wis., but died from her injuries, the State Patrol reported. A 56-year-old Georgia man driving the semitrailer was unhurt.
Latest News
- WAPS budget: More cuts may be needed
- Success coaches hired at WAPS
- Bishop echoes pope’s plea for peace in Ukraine
- Winona woman dies in Hwy. 61 accident
- Kiwanis Sunrisers give books to young students
- St. Mary’s Parish hosts Lenten fish fries
- Winona council votes to consider public comment
- WAPS seeks help from community in updating strategic plan
Most Popular
Articles
- Winonan sweeps snowmobile race
- Alleged DWI driver charged with vehicular homicide
- Goman, Hannah
- Police Blotter
- WSU student killed in crash with alleged drunk driver
- Extra space at law enforcement center
- Police Blotter
- Winona City Council offers Ubl top job
- School Board split on removing mask mandate
- Meyer, Shauma
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.