A 29-year-old Winona woman died following a car accident on Highway 61 and Sugar Loaf View Road on Wednesday afternoon. Kendra Leigh Atherton-Guenther was driving south on Highway 61 on Feb. 23 at 1:11 p.m. when she reportedly lost control on the snowy, icy road and collided with the rear end of a semitrailer that was pulled over on the shoulder, according to State Patrol and Winona Police Department reports. She was flown to Gundersen Lutheran hospital in La Crosse, Wis., but died from her injuries, the State Patrol reported. A 56-year-old Georgia man driving the semitrailer was unhurt.