Sand plugged the entrance to Dick’s Marine on Latsch Island in Winona this spring, causing problems for boaters looking to enter or exit the marina. Although some sand fills in parts of the marina every year, City Council member George Borzyskowski said this year is especially bad because of record flooding.
At the May 15 Winona City Council, council member Aaron Repinski brought up that he has been receiving phone calls, emails, and texts about Winona’s Municipal Harbor, Dick’s Marine, filling in and people not being able to get their boats out.
“There’s people Memorial Day weekend that can’t get their boat out. It’s frustrating,” Winona Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin said.
The city contracted Kohner Materials to dig out Dick’s Marine for roughly $15,000, according to Borzyskowski. Since Monday, June 5, Kohner Materials has been working every day. Borzyskowski estimates the project will take two weeks.
“Some of the large boats cannot get in or out,” Borzyswkoski said. He added that a canal roughly seven to eight feet deep has now been dug allowing for boats to enter and exit and that Kohner Materials will continue to widen the canal and dig deeper as needed. “I have seen a lot of sand before, but never that much,” he said.
Winona’s Municipal Harbor is one revenue stream for the city, as the city receives a few cents for every gallon of fuel purchased at the harbor. Because of this, Borzyskowski commented that it costs the city money not to have the harbor open and available for large boats to fuel up.
Borzyskowski commented that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dredged sand storage site immediately east of the Dick’s Marine entrance could not be contributing to the sand filling the marina because any sand from that pile would flow away downstream.
“The harbor is very important to the city, many people have their boats in there. It's a good harbor, it's well run, and we just have to keep sand out of the entryway,” Borzyskowski said.
