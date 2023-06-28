by GABRIEL HATHAWAY and CHRIS ROGERS
Dredging season is underway on the Mississippi River around Winona, and the city of Winona this winter leased a new truck-loading site next to the art museum that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will use, in addition to existing sand storage locations at Latsch Island and Homer.
The Winona Port Authority Commission agreed to lease a strip of land directly east of the Minnesota Marine Art Museum to the USACE in order for the corps to load trucks with dredged sand that will be used for fill at a Fastenal construction project near Riverview Drive and Prairie Island Road, where the city and state previously approved permits to fill a wetland for the expansion of a Fastenal store. The site won’t be used for sand storage, city officials said; rather, sand will be loaded directly onto trucks to be hauled away.
To clear the main channel for barge traffic,the USACE has been dredging outside Homer and will dredge near Winona’s East End Boat Harbor next. USACE St. Paul District Dredged Material Manager Paul Machajewski estimated 30,000 cubic yards of sand to be dredged from the Homer location and another 20,000 from the East End Boat Harbor location. Dredged sand from these locations will be off-loaded at the Homer beneficial use site where Machajewski said Winona County and contractors are interested in it.
“The majority of the material that we are placing at Homer now is already spoken for, if you will, is going towards community development projects in the area,” Machajewski said.
The corps uses the Homer site as a “temporary” sand storage location for contractors to pick up sand for use or for later disposal by the corps at a nearby quarry. However, because there is always more sand to be dredged, the sand pile there fluctuates but never completely disappears, to the ire of some neighbors, whose river views are obstructed.
Machajewski said some of the beneficial reuse projects the dredged sand at Homer could go to include 20,000 cubic yards of sand for Winona County to use on reconstruction of County Road 21 in the future, sand to replenish the county’s road maintenance reserves ahead of winter, and a private contractor using the materials for fill for construction of Minnesota Masterpiece Hall.
Machajewski said the 50,000 cubic yards of dredged sand that will be kept at the Homer beneficial use site will be spread out over the dimensions of the site to mitigate the pile blocking views or becoming an eyesore, something neighbors have complained about. “We are more actively trying to find more uses for the sand to keep those pile heights at a reasonable level or gone completely,” Machajewski said. He said the corps’ goal is to keep it at roughly a maximum of 30 feet high.
Machajewski said there are no current plans to expand either the Homer site or the Latsch Island site. “We're going to move forward with the footprint of the sites as is and kind of evaluate as we go along,” Machajewski said.
There are a number of other sights the USACE has looked at and had conversations about, but Machajewski said the corps has what it needs for material management in the community already. These other potential sites include the pit outside the airport owned by Kohner Materials, a site in Winona’s East End industrial park, and pits along Highway 43.
