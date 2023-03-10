by CESAR SALAZAR
The city of Winona Port Authority is considering bonding to help finance a new welcome center at Prairie Island Campground.
The Port Authority unanimously approved to pursue the issuance of bonds for $1 million on Thursday, potentially adding a debt service of $140,000 a year for 10 years. The Port did not have a finalized estimate for the construction of the new welcoming center, as its previous estimates from 2022 were outdated due to inflationary costs. Front Porch Management, which runs the Prairie Island Campgrounds for the city, previously gave an initial estimate of $720-810,000 for the new welcoming center. The city used the $1 million as a ballpark figure for bonds.
Front Porch Management presented the city with some details about the plans for the new campground welcoming center last month. The new welcoming center would replace the existing campground store and shower house with a new building above the floodplain to keep water out of the building. The new welcoming center would also expand some of the present amenities, such as the community gardens and performance spaces.
The Port Authority looked at three options for the new $1 million debt to fund the welcoming center: tax-exempt bonds, taxable bonds, and a bank placement bond. City staff are recommending going forward with the bank option, as it could potentially save the city money on issuance costs, despite being the highest interest rate — at 5% — of the three options.
The Port Authority discussed buying down the new debt with the campground’s positive fund balance, using future revenue from the campground to make debt payments and/or paying off the debt with a tax levy increase to the Port’s levy, but no decision was made on how to fund the debt service.
City Manager Chad Ubl explained that revenue from the campground could be used to pay off the debt. “We’d like to use those fees to pay down debt service if, in fact, there was a surplus at the campground,” Ubl said at the meeting. “Of course with Front Porch [Management] and the operation we’ve seen in the last couple of years, we have had a positive cash balance with the site sales versus the expenses at the campground.”
One reason the Port Authority is deciding to issue bonds for the project is due to the Port retiring some debt from the airport next year, which in turn would pave the way for new debt payments, according to Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin. The cost of the new debt payments would be offset by the old debt being paid off.
City Council and Port Authority member Steve Young questioned if taking on new debt after paying off old debt was advisable. Director of Finance Jessica Wojahn replied that keeping debt payments constant helps keep a consistent tax levy for taxpayers.
Ubl said that the $1 million is an estimate and not a final bid number. Port Authority member Dana Johnson suggested city staff get an updated estimate for the cost of the project. “We can always not use the money … but it’s hard to go back to the piggy bank when it’s 10% over,” Johnson said.
The Port Authority would vote on a final decision to issue the bonds at a future meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.