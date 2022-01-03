The city of Winona has declared a tag and tow operation on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 12:01 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. to facilitate snow removal for the downtown area of Winona. This area is from Huff Street to Franklin Street from Broadway (Sixth Street) to Levee Park Drive.
The Alternate Side Parking ordinance will be strictly enforced during these hours. Tag and tow will be in effect on the odd-numbered side of the street and in municipal parking lot number three at Third and Center streets.
That means you should be parked on the side of the street with even addresses. Generally the even side of the street is the north or east side of the street. Anyone parked on the odd side of the street will be ticketed and towed. No exceptions.
If your vehicle is towed you must come to the Winona Police Department, 201 West Third Street, to obtain a vehicle release. You will need a valid driver's license, current proof of insurance, and $25 for the parking ticket (cash, check, or charge). All vehicles will be towed to Borkowski's Towing in Goodview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.