Winonans help house refugees

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
In recent months, local community members raised funds to buy homes for refugees from Afghanistan, but they gained so much more than spaces to help people.
“These are like new members of our family. We feel like they’re not just friends we just met, but they’re part of our family,” said Dwayne Voegeli, one of the organizers of the effort.
“And we hope they feel the same way about us and can call on us for whatever their needs might be,” fellow organizer Sue Priem said.
A few local groups were part of the effort to buy a couple houses for a few families. The Winona Afghan Support Network (WASN) has been involved with helping refugees from Afghanistan come to Winona. Over the past several years, the Winona Sheltering Network (WSN) has worked to provide shelter for people who are refugees, asylum seekers and others.
“I think it was a mixed reaction, like, ‘Oh my, we’re taking this on. We’re going to have mortgage payments, etc., etc. And, oh my, now we have a really lovely place for people to be and establish their homes,” Priem said of her reaction to finding out they got the houses.
“There was tremendous excitement, and also some fear of the unknown,” Voegeli said. “It was a huge leap of faith.”
The houses are intended to help the refugees get established and allow them to move toward independence. Local volunteers want to provide them with not only shelter and other necessities, like food; the group members also want to be a circle of people who provide support for those from Afghanistan, Voegeli said.
“We give them a little bit and get so much back in return from all these wonderful, beautiful people,” Voegeli said. “And we think Winona benefits from new people, new ideas, new energy.”
Voegeli cited a lesser known portion of the Emma Lazarus poem on the base of the Statue of Liberty as part of the motivation for the work: “Give me … The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-toss to me.” Voegeli said, “To me, the people who best understand the American dream are refugees. This is the story of America.”
To help refugees transition to living in the U.S., WSN led a fundraising drive for the houses at the end of 2021. For one house, group members started with a fundraising goal of $30,000 and ended up raising almost $100,000, Voegeli said, and overall, almost $120,00 has been raised for all the houses, mostly from donations from individuals.
The hard work did not stop after meeting fundraising goals. As one house closed the day before the refugees from Afghanistan were due to arrive in town, volunteers had to clean, organize and furnish it in less than 24 hours. On top of the time crunch, it was snowing very hard that day. One person even had to wipe the snow off furniture as it was brought into the house.
Now, as the people from Afghanistan become community members, a dream would be to someday have an Afghan heritage museum and Afghan cafes and restaurants in town, as well as a sister city in Afghanistan, Voegeli and Priem said. Meanwhile, volunteers are helping them with transportation to places such as doctors’ offices for healthcare appointments, Priem said. The refugees are also continuing to face some obstacles, such as finalizing their immigration status here, Priem said. Of course, worry for friends and family still in their home country persists, as well. The people from Afghanistan all have loved ones they are either sending money to, with Afghanistan’s economy struggling, or wishing to bring them to the U.S., Priem and Voegeli said.
The refugees are still passing on lessons about kindness and family to the community members, however. They always showcase their hospitality and lovingly insist that those who come to their homes sit down and have tea and a treat, Voegeli said. “What the Afghans have given us or shown us has just reminded us how important family is,” he said.
For more information on these groups, write afghanwinona@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.