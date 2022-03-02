Winonans help resettle refugees

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The child beamed with excitement and pride about going to live in New York after arriving in the U.S. from Afghanistan as a refugee. Working with refugees from Afghanistan like this boy at Fort McCoy was an opportunity to witness unbridled optimism for Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Travis Thul and Lieutenant Junior Grade MacKenzie Hannon, both from Winona.
Hannon, a Winona Area Public Schools alum whose father is a former district superintendent, and Thul, who previously was dean of technology at Minnesota State College Southeast, both served at Fort McCoy as part of a mission to resettle refugees from Afghanistan. Of the thousands who contributed to the operation, it was wonderful that two people from Winona were deployed to the same place, they said.
A number of governmental agencies, including the Department of Defense and Department of State, collaborated with a variety of other governmental and non-governmental groups on the mission, called Operation Allies Welcome. “I’d describe it as one of the largest humanitarian efforts undertaken by the U.S. government,” Hannon said.
Thul said the operation entailed quickly setting up what was essentially a town for thousands of refugees with services such as school and morale and wellness centers. “We really saw the best of what the U.S. has to offer when it puts its resources behind a given effort,” he said. Hannon continues to be part of the operation in another U.S. location.
Many people and companies donated basic needs items to the fort, and volunteers came from throughout the country to help teach, sort donations and resettle people from Afghanistan, Hannon said.
Thul and Hannon were part of the planning and management team behind the scenes of the overarching humanitarian mission. Through working with non-governmental groups, for instance, Hannon helped get extra donations Fort McCoy received back into the community so the operation could wind down. He also worked to ensure everyone assigned to the fort got home safely.
Helping people who had assisted U.S. troops during their 20 years in Afghanistan was a highlight of working at Fort McCoy, Hannon said. “We’re able to give them that first welcome into the country,” he said. People often had a sense of, “We’re here, we’re excited to become a part of whatever community we can,” he added.
Hannon also appreciated playing games like soccer and foosball with some of the children and helping them find a new sense of normalcy while transitioning to a new country.
Thul said he did not think he could find a more meaningful mission than welcoming new Americans who will be part of the community and whose children and grandchildren will grow up with community members’ children and grandchildren. “What more could you want to do in service to our nation?” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.