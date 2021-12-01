Winonans join in Chanukah celebration

by CHRIS ROGERS
The spirit of fun and celebration was in the air on Monday night at Winona’s Levee Park. Dozens of people munched on doughnuts and latkes and danced to Chanukah remixes of pop music at a menorah lighting ceremony.
“This is the first time a public menorah lighting is taking place in Winona,” Rabbi David Greene told the crowd.
Greene is the executive director of the Rochester, Minn.,-based Jewish community organization Chabad of Southern Minnesota. Chabad hosted the event, inspired partly by lifelong Winona resident and longtime former mayor Jerry Miller. It is one of several Chanukah celebrations hosted by Chabad in Mankato, Northfield, and Rochester.
Chanukah is all about freedom from religious persecution, and that is a universal message, Greene said. “Freedom to celebrate our own faith in public — it’s a great blessing we have in the state of Minnesota, in this country, and here in Winona.”
The holiday celebrates the ancient Jews’ underdog victory over the Greeks, who had occupied their homeland, persecuted Jews for practicing their own religion and defiled the temple in Jerusalem. Greene’s son, Rabbi Shloime Greene explained that after the Jewish Maccabees’ guerrilla war against the Greeks prevailed, they wanted to kindle a menorah to celebrate, which requires very special, holy oil. “The Jews, the Maccabees, were only able to find a tiny jar of oil that had that sanctity,” Shloime Greene said. It was only enough for one night, but miraculously lasted for eight.
“Chanukah emphasizes and represents the freedom from tyranny and oppression, and it’s done specifically in a public environment and it’s wonderful to be able to celebrate that in a community and a region that celebrates religious diversity,” Shloime Greene told the Post.
“I think it’s important for people to see what other religions celebrate, what they do,” Miller said. A lot of times religion is seen as somber, he continued. “When people think of the Jewish holidays, they think of the prayer and all that. This is a holiday that’s a joyous, happy thing,” he explained. Miller added, “I think it’s good for a small community in Southeast Minnesota, where there isn’t a big Jewish presence, it gives non-Jewish people a chance to see something that’s festive and fun.”
Judith Holter came up from Houston, Minn., for the event. “I think it’s wonderful,” she said.
Young Violet Streater had one word for the event: “Awesome.” She added, “It’s fun seeing this happen, and it’s new to learn.”
“With signs around town that everyone is welcome, it’s great to celebrate who is here every chance we get,” Winona resident Gay Mortensen said.
Winona Mayor Scott Sherman was invited to light one of the menorah candles. “Thank you so much for bringing this to Winona,” he told the Chabad organizers. “I think it’s important that each year, we try to recognize that Winona is a welcoming community, not only for religions, but for all walks of life.”
