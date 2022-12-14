by CESAR SALAZAR
With the city of Winona’s new roundabouts on Mankato Avenue opening last month, drivers have taken some time to learn about and discuss the new roadway. While some Winonans have bemoaned the new roundabouts, other Winonans, and city and state officials said the roundabouts rolled out successfully.
Four new roundabouts on Mankato Avenue/Highway 43 opened in November after a summer of construction and road closures. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) replaced four traffic-light intersections with roundabouts to help decrease traffic congestion and reduce serious vehicle accidents.
While the majority of the road construction has been finished, MnDOT plans to do some minor work next spring, such as signage, markings, and landscaping. Current winter conditions make it difficult to do the finishing touches, according to MnDOT District 6 Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty. Despite some finishing touches needing to be done, the roundabouts are functioning as intended and are open for drivers.
Mayor Scott Sherman said the opening of the roundabouts has gone smoothly and he hasn’t received any complaints about them. “I have in general been a proponent of roundabouts from a safety aspect, not only for drivers but also pedestrians and cyclists,” Sherman said. He said that Winona police and fire departments had been wanting a change at the highways 43 and 61 intersection, he continued, “That intersection in general had been one of the most dangerous intersections within our city. Both fire and police had specific stories of some pretty gruesome accidents that had happened at that intersection over the years and they were looking forward to seeing the roundabouts put in place to help reduce speed, and I heard someone say this one time, you might have a bad day, but it's not going to end someone's life if you have a fender bender in a roundabout because generally, speeds are so low.”
Some Winonans presented criticisms about the roundabouts in public channels.
In reply to a Facebook comment about no longer having to wait for red lights, Ted Hazelton wrote, “Until the railroad blocks Mankato Avenue for 25 minutes or more when they are switching. Remember, northbound Mankato Avenue is now only one lane from Sarnia to Highway 61, where there used to be two lanes. Traffic will back up to Target or more.”
Some Facebook commenters criticized other drivers using the roundabouts. “Just make sure to change lanes whenever you feel like it in the roundabout,” Christian Kauphusman sarcastically wrote on Facebook. “It will make it easier for everyone!” MnDOT recommends that drivers stay in the same lane once they enter a roundabout.
Brett Kimber wrote on Facebook that the roundabouts might not be as safe for pedestrians compared to vehicles, writing, “… all they accomplished was prioritizing automobile traffic over the safety of everyone else's.”
According to the Federal Highway Administration, “roundabouts … substantially reduce the types of crashes that result in injury or loss of life. Roundabouts are designed to improve safety for all users, including pedestrians and bicycles.” According to MnDOT, “Roundabouts have shown a 57-63 percent reduction in pedestrian-related crashes and a 3-16 percent reduction in bicycle-related crashes.”
In a letter to the editor, Karen Albrecht wrote, “There is more congestion now than there was when the intersection was controlled by the lights. If there were right turn exits on all four corners of the roundabout before vehicles entered the roundabout, congestion could be minimized.”
In reply to Albrecht’s letter, Jacob Grippen wrote, “The reason I think these new roundabouts will be a benefit is because they do exactly that, force people to pay attention to their surroundings, pedestrians, motor vehicles, or otherwise. And without having to stop at a traffic signal, motorists will be able to navigate the entire Mankato Avenue/Highway 43 corridor, up to and across Highway 14/61, in a safe and more efficient manner, yielding rather than having to stop at a traffic light.”
Winona Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Christie Ransom says she hasn’t received any concerns from businesses along the stretch of Mankato Avenue. “We didn’t hear people state anything adverse,” she said. She also explained that with the roundabout’s construction forcing drivers to find alternate routes has caused some eastside businesses to see an influx of clientele.
“Thank you to the business owners,” Sherman said. “Thank you to the community for being patient through the construction phase. I really do think that this will benefit not only the flow of traffic through that area, [but] it'll also reduce the potential for fatal accidents. I think it'll help the business owners as well; Access down there is going to be a lot smoother.”
Dougherty said the feedback MnDOT has received about the roundabouts is that people are pleased. “If you subtract the commuting time, especially, there were a number of times when people could be sitting at a red light, and there was no traffic crossing in front of them, but they were still bound by law to wait for that red light,” Dougherty said. “Now you ease up to it, and if it's open, you go through and move on. I think overall, people are pretty happy. It's just good to get all the construction out of the way.”
Dougherty said he hasn’t heard of any issues regarding the roundabouts, but the criticisms he’s heard are mainly people quibbling with the roundabouts. “They don't like them, they sort of indicate that their minds will not be changed,” Dougherty said. “But we've heard from more folks that say, ‘I was kind of skeptical, I wasn't sure, but now that I've driven them a few times, I really liked them. I like what this is going to do.’” He continued, “I haven't heard of any real criticism beyond mainly people don't like roundabouts. That's sort of expected that there will be some people that just don't like things because they don't like things.”
