Winonans react to upcoming roundabouts

by CESAR SALAZAR
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) held a public meeting last Wednesday to help explain the Mankato Avenue roundabout construction plans to Winonans. Construction is planned to start on April 11, and the majority of the project is scheduled to be completed by November.
While the roundabout project hopes to alleviate traffic issues, some Winonans expressed their concerns to the project leaders. One such concern was drivers’ ability to pay attention to signs and warnings — both during and after construction.
Winona Area Ambulance Service Director of Operations Andy Teska wants drivers to know the importance of paying attention to the surroundings of the roundabout and to be prepared for unexpected situations, even after construction is complete. “You can’t be distracted while driving,” Teska added. “Pay attention to the signage because your phone isn’t going to have the answer once the roundabouts open up because they’re going to be out of date.”
Teska noted that the roundabouts would help reduce serious traffic accidents. “We’ve been part of so many accidents there and serious accidents, fatalities even, and that’s what this project is here to reduce,” Teska said.
Other citizens said that drivers will need to pay attention to pedestrians on the roundabouts. The roundabouts will not have any traffic lights to stop traffic, only flashing warning signs to slow the flow of traffic to allow a pedestrian to cross.
Winonan Teri Tenseth Market expressed concerns over drivers balancing being able to tell where they need to go and paying attention to pedestrian movement while doing so. “My biggest concern is pedestrian safety,” Market said. “You’re having a lot of variables and asking people to pay attention 100 percent of the time. You’re playing frogger with your life.”
“I think the project is needed,” Former city of Winona Planning Commission member LaVerne Olson said. “I think as everyone is saying, it’s going to take everyone a while to get used to and learn how to navigate roundabouts.” Olson also expressed his concerns about pedestrian safety. “I’m concerned about the pedestrian situation — just the flashy yellow lights on either side — I wonder if that’s going to do it,” Olson said. “I think it is going to take a brave person to push the button and trust that everyone is going to stop for them.”
“One of my concerns was how people are going to cross the street,” Winonan Barb Parent said. “Someone showed me on the map where pedestrians can cross, so that addressed my concerns. Hopefully, when it’s all done we’ll all be pleasantly surprised.”
Many Winonans also expressed concern in regard to how to drive in the roundabout. Market isn’t sure how the roundabout will handle heavy traffic situations. “I want to see this in action,” Market said. She added, “Is this the right decision for our town?”
Hoffman Construction Vice President Brian Aebly said that the current construction staging plans are the same as what the MnDOT presented previously, with few changes that won’t affect drivers, and the first roundabout on highways 61 and 43 opening sometime in the summer. “I think this is going to be a great improvement for the city,” Aebly said
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.